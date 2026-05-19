In HelloNation, Hospitality Expert Theresa Lobaugh Reveals the Hidden Gems and Must-See Attractions of Great Falls, MT

GREAT FALLS, Mont., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes Great Falls such a memorable place to explore? According to a HelloNation article, the secret lies in slowing down and discovering the city the way locals do. Theresa Lobaugh of Staybridge Suites in Great Falls, MT, highlights that while visitors come for the famous waterfalls and sweeping views of the Missouri River, it's the smaller experiences, the hidden gems, quiet trails, and local attractions, that truly define this riverside city.

Theresa Lobaugh - Director of Sales and Marketing, Staybridge Suites Speed Speed

The article begins by painting a picture of Great Falls as more than just a stop on the map. It's a place where nature, history, and community come together seamlessly. For both visitors and residents, the city's charm is best experienced at an easy pace. Morning walks, afternoon coffee stops, and evenings spent by the water reveal layers of local life that can't be found on a brochure.

Lobaugh recommends starting with one of Great Falls' most iconic features: the River's Edge Trail. Stretching over 60 miles along the Missouri River, the trail connects parks, historical landmarks, and scenic overlooks throughout the city. It's a favorite among joggers, cyclists, and photographers who come to enjoy the golden light at sunrise or the peaceful glow of sunset. The stretch between West Bank Park and Giant Springs State Park is particularly beautiful, with river views, picnic spots, and glimpses of wildlife. The River's Edge Trail offers a quiet escape within walking distance of downtown, making it one of Great Falls' most beloved local attractions.

After a stroll along the river, the city's downtown area is a perfect place to recharge. Great Falls has a growing collection of independent cafés and coffee shops that reflect the creative spirit of the community. Locals often start their mornings with a fresh roast on Central Avenue, where friendly baristas share tips about weekend events or nearby trails. These simple moments, like sitting by a café window, chatting with locals, and watching the day unfold, capture the genuine pace of life in Great Falls.

No local guide would be complete without a visit to Giant Springs State Park. First documented by the Lewis and Clark Expedition in 1805, it remains one of the most peaceful and scenic places in the state. The park features clear freshwater springs that feed directly into the Missouri River and form the Roe River, once listed as the shortest river in the world. Surrounded by paths, picnic areas, and interpretive exhibits, it's a place where nature and history meet. Lobaugh notes that the best time to visit is late afternoon, when the light softens across the water and the park becomes a calm retreat for locals and travelers alike.

Art and history enthusiasts will find another gem in the C.M. Russell Museum. Dedicated to the work of Charles Marion Russell, the museum captures the essence of Montana's frontier past through paintings, sculptures, and personal artifacts. It also showcases rotating exhibits from contemporary Western artists, keeping the spirit of the region alive for new generations. Locals consider it one of the city's most meaningful cultural landmarks, offering insight into how the area's history continues to shape Great Falls today.

Beyond the well-known highlights, the city is full of smaller surprises. Hidden gems such as neighborhood parks, local breweries, and small galleries give Great Falls its sense of discovery. Visitors might stumble upon a sculpture walk downtown, find a live music venue tucked behind a brewery, or browse vintage shops filled with Montana-made goods. Each of these moments reveals the creativity and warmth that define the community.

For those staying near the Missouri River, much of Great Falls can be explored on foot. Many hotels along the waterfront provide easy access to the River's Edge Trail, allowing guests to enjoy morning runs or sunset walks without ever getting in a car. Kayak and bike rentals make it easy to see the city from a new perspective, while connecting trails lead to dining areas and local parks. The accessibility and walkability make Great Falls both scenic and convenient.

Lobaugh also points out that local residents are often the best guides to finding Great Falls' hidden gems. Hotel staff, restaurant servers, and shop owners frequently share personal recommendations for places to eat, hike, or unwind. Whether it's a quiet fishing spot, a weekend farmers market, or a local concert at Gibson Park, these insider tips help visitors experience the city through the eyes of those who love it most.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that the real heart of Great Falls lies in its balance between nature and community. It's found in moments like watching sunrise over the Missouri River, wandering along the River's Edge Trail, or enjoying the serenity of Giant Springs State Park. For travelers willing to slow down, Great Falls reveals a side of Montana that feels both timeless and welcoming.

The article, A Local Guide to the Hidden Gems, Trails, and Riverside Escapes of Great Falls, features insights from Theresa Lobaugh, Hospitality Expert of Great Falls, MT, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation