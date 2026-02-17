In HelloNation, HVAC Expert Becky Hayden of Hermiston, OR, Breaks Down Why Your Heat Pump Is Running but Not Heating

HERMISTON, Ore., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why does your heat pump seem to run constantly but still leave your home cold during a Hermiston winter? A new HelloNation article answers that question with a practical breakdown of causes, especially for homeowners facing winter heat pump problems in Eastern Oregon. The article features insights from HVAC Expert Becky Hayden of Eastern Oregon Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, who helps explain why performance can drop even when the unit appears to be working.

Becky Hayden - Managing Member - Eastern Oregon Heating and Air Conditioning LLC

The article explains that one of the most common reasons for a heat pump running but not heating is normal operation during heat pump defrost mode. When outdoor coils accumulate frost, the system briefly reverses to melt the ice, leading to cool indoor airflow and steam outside. Many homeowners mistake this for a system failure. However, the article clarifies that if comfort returns shortly, the system is likely functioning as intended.

It also highlights how thermostat settings can cause confusion. According to the article, if a thermostat fan is set to ON, it may circulate unheated air between heating cycles. Other issues, such as low batteries, incorrect schedules, or modes set to COOL instead of HEAT, are also common contributors. The HelloNation article emphasizes that users should give the system a few minutes after adjusting settings to observe any change in air temperature.

Another frequent cause discussed is airflow. The article outlines how heat pump airflow issues often stem from clogged filters, blocked return paths, or closed vents. A simple filter check or rearranging furniture can restore proper airflow and significantly improve comfort. Homeowners in Hermiston are advised to ensure all vents are open and unobstructed, especially during the colder months.

As the article points out, when airflow checks do not resolve the issue, attention should shift to heat pump refrigerant levels. Low refrigerant, often the result of leaks, affects how well the system absorbs and delivers heat. This condition may also cause the system to run longer or develop ice on outdoor components. The HelloNation piece reminds readers that refrigerant testing and repair require certified technicians.

Beyond refrigerant, the article details mechanical wear issues such as faulty compressors or sticking reversing valves, which can reduce heat output without fully shutting down the system. These faults may cause strange noises or irregular operation. Such symptoms, the article explains, typically require professional inspection to prevent larger failures during cold snaps.

The article also addresses the impact of outdoor temperature on heat pump performance. When temperatures drop, a Hermiston heat pump may rely on auxiliary heat to keep up. If backup heat isn't working, indoor temperatures may stay low despite the system running. The article recommends sealing drafts and balancing airflow as added steps to maintain comfort.

Electrical problems, including tripped breakers or failing capacitors, can further complicate diagnostics. According to the article, these faults may cause parts of the system to work while others remain inactive. Professional checks of voltage and control components are often necessary to ensure safe operation and avoid misdiagnosis.

The HelloNation article stresses that many winter heat pump problems begin with small issues and escalate if ignored. Homeowners who notice weak heat, short cycles, or excessive ice should act early. For Hermiston residents, simple observation and airflow checks are often enough to distinguish between normal winter behavior and problems that require service.

"Why Is My Heat Pump Running but Not Heating in Hermiston, OR?" features insights from Becky Hayden, HVAC Expert of Hermiston, OR.

