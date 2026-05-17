In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Vanessa Stone Discusses Navigating the Emotional Side of Selling or Buying a Home

The article explains how buyers and sellers can manage stress, expectations, and emotional decisions during a real estate transaction.

LEBANON, N.H., May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can I manage emotions when selling my home? For both buyers and sellers, a real estate transaction is about much more than contracts and numbers. In a recent HelloNation article, Real Estate Expert Vanessa Stone of Vanessa Stone Real Estate in Lebanon, New Hampshire, explains how recognizing and managing the emotional aspects of buying or selling can help people make better decisions and experience less stress throughout the process.

Vanessa Stone - Owner & Principal Broker - Vanessa Stone Real Estate Speed Speed

Stone notes that for sellers, one of the biggest challenges is letting go of a home filled with personal history. Years of memories can make it difficult to view the property objectively. This attachment can lead to overpricing, reluctance to make needed repairs, or frustration over buyer feedback. Learning to separate personal feelings from the business side of the sale can help keep negotiations moving forward.

For buyers, emotions often take the form of excitement when they find a property they love. While enthusiasm is normal, it can sometimes cause buyers to overlook inspection concerns or stretch beyond their budget. In competitive markets, the urgency to act quickly can intensify these risks. Maintaining perspective and basing decisions on accurate information rather than impulse helps avoid regret later.

Stress is another factor that affects both sides. Sellers may feel pressure to keep their home in show-ready condition, often on short notice. Buyers face a series of deadlines, negotiations, and financial requirements. The uncertainty of waiting for an accepted offer or loan approval can add to the strain. Stone explains that planning ahead, being patient, and maintaining clear communication can help reduce this pressure.

One effective strategy for managing emotions is to work with an experienced real estate professional who can provide objective advice. Sellers benefit from accurate market-based pricing and clear recommendations on improvements that will help a home sell. Buyers gain guidance on setting realistic expectations and staying focused on their needs and budget. Having a professional intermediary can also make negotiations smoother and less personal.

Preparation can also create a sense of control. Sellers who declutter, stage, and complete repairs before listing often feel more confident during showings. Buyers who secure mortgage pre-approval and identify their must-have features are better equipped to act quickly without sacrificing careful consideration.

Stone highlights the importance of communication within households. When couples or families are involved, differing priorities can lead to disagreements. Discussing preferences such as location, style, and size before starting the process can help prevent conflict and keep the focus on shared goals.

For buyers, losing out on a desired property can be discouraging. Stone encourages maintaining patience, as many people later find that another home suits them even better. Similarly, sellers may feel discouraged by critical comments from potential buyers. Viewing feedback as constructive rather than personal allows for improvements that can speed up the sale.

Closing day often brings another wave of emotion. Sellers may feel bittersweet about leaving a home full of memories, while buyers may feel joy and relief as their search comes to an end. Acknowledging these emotions while focusing on the opportunities ahead can help both sides move forward positively.

Stone concludes that balancing emotional attachment with practical decision-making is the best way to achieve satisfying results. A home is both a personal space and a financial asset, and recognizing both aspects is key.

Navigating the Emotional Side of Selling or Buying a Home features insights from Vanessa Stone, Real Estate Expert of Lebanon, New Hampshire, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation