In HelloNation, HVAC Expert Ken Hansen Explains How to Improve Indoor Air Quality and Reduce Allergens

KELSO, Wash., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many homeowners, indoor air quality only becomes a concern once symptoms like sneezing, coughing, or itchy eyes appear. In the Pacific Northwest, the issue can be even more challenging due to the damp climate, which supports mold, mildew, and dust mites. Seasonal pollen and wildfire smoke also find their way indoors, making breathing more difficult. In an article featured on HelloNation , Ken Hansen of Twin City Service in Kelso, WA, explains practical steps that can improve indoor air quality and help reduce allergens year-round.

Hansen recommends starting with a simple upgrade to the HVAC filter. Standard filters mainly protect the heating and cooling system, not the occupants. For households with allergy concerns, a filter with a MERV rating between 11 and 13 strikes a good balance by capturing more dust, pollen, pet dander, and mold spores without restricting airflow. Higher ratings can be used if the HVAC system is designed to handle them efficiently.

For additional protection, Hansen notes that a whole-house air purifier can trap even smaller particles, including bacteria and some viruses. HEPA filters capture particles down to a fraction of a micron, activated carbon helps remove odors and chemical vapors, and UV-C light can neutralize certain microorganisms before they circulate through the home. These features are especially valuable during wildfire season, when smoke can enter homes even with windows closed.

Humidity control is another key factor in managing indoor allergens. Hansen advises keeping indoor humidity between 30 and 50 percent to reduce mold growth and dust mites while maintaining comfort. In winter, this might mean adding moisture with a whole-house humidifier. In spring and summer, dehumidifiers or air conditioners can help remove excess moisture. Beyond improving comfort, balanced humidity protects wood floors, furniture, and structural components from warping, cracking, or mold damage.

Routine HVAC maintenance plays an important role in keeping indoor air cleaner. A poorly maintained furnace, heat pump, or air conditioner can harbor dust and moisture, which encourages mold growth. Hansen recommends regular inspections to ensure filters are installed correctly, coils and drain pans are clean, and airflow remains unobstructed.

Fresh air circulation also contributes to better indoor air quality. In well-sealed homes, stale air can build up if there is not enough ventilation. Systems like energy recovery ventilators bring in fresh outdoor air while minimizing energy loss. On days when pollen counts and outdoor air quality are favorable, opening windows briefly can help refresh indoor air.

For households with severe allergies, Hansen suggests creating an "allergy-safe" space, such as a bedroom with its own air purifier, allergen-proof bedding, and strict cleaning routines. This offers a place to recover from allergen exposure during the day.

Daily cleaning habits can make a noticeable difference as well. Using a vacuum with a HEPA filter, washing bedding in hot water weekly, and keeping pets groomed all help limit allergens. Avoiding scented candles, aerosol sprays, and harsh cleaning chemicals reduces exposure to volatile organic compounds that may irritate the respiratory system.

Hansen emphasizes that no single measure will completely remove all allergens from a home. However, combining filtration, humidity control, ventilation, and cleaning can significantly improve indoor air quality. In the Pacific Northwest's moisture-prone and pollen-rich environment, a consistent approach to air quality results in healthier living conditions and long-term comfort.

