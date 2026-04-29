In HelloNation, HVAC Expert Lucas Cellino Shares Signs It's Time to Replace Your Water Heater

The article explains how system age, performance issues, and regional conditions affect decisions about replacing a water heater.

HAMBURG, N.Y., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners tell when it is time to move forward with water heater replacement instead of continuing repairs? HelloNation has published the answer in an article, featuring insights from Lucas Cellino of Cellino Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric.

Lucas Cellino - President, Cellino Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

The HelloNation article explains that understanding the typical water heater lifespan is one of the first steps in evaluating system performance. Most systems last between eight and twelve years, but conditions in Western New York can shorten that range. Hard water and cold temperatures place added strain on equipment, which can lead to earlier water heater replacement.

One of the most visible warning signs discussed in the article is rusty water. When corrosion develops inside the tank, it can affect both the appearance and quality of the water. Persistent rusty water often signals internal damage, making water heater replacement a more practical solution than ongoing repairs.

The article also highlights inconsistent water temperature as a common issue. If hot water runs out quickly or shifts between hot and cold, the system may be struggling to keep up. Sediment buildup can reduce performance over time, and recurring inconsistent water temperature may indicate that water heater replacement is necessary to restore reliability.

Rising energy bills are another important indicator covered in the article. As systems age, they often lose energy efficiency and require more power to heat water. This decline in energy efficiency can be especially noticeable during colder months. Monitoring rising energy bills can help homeowners determine when water heater replacement may be more cost effective than continuing to operate an aging unit.

Leaks or visible damage are also clear signs that action is needed. The article explains that even minor leaks can point to internal failure and may lead to larger problems if ignored. In these cases, water heater replacement is often the safest way to prevent further damage and maintain reliable operation.

The HelloNation article also explores newer options, including the tankless water heater. A tankless water heater provides hot water on demand and can improve overall energy efficiency. While not every home may be suited for this type of system, it offers an alternative that may extend the water heater lifespan and reduce long-term energy use.

Maintenance is another factor discussed in the article. Regular flushing and inspections can help extend the water heater lifespan, but they do not eliminate the need for eventual water heater replacement. As systems age, the likelihood of failure increases, even with proper care.

Throughout the discussion, HVAC Expert Lucas Cellino provides insight into how regional conditions in Western New York, including hard water and cold winters, impact performance. The article emphasizes that recognizing signs such as rusty water, inconsistent water temperature, and rising energy bills can help homeowners act before a complete breakdown occurs.

The article concludes that staying aware of system performance is essential for maintaining comfort and efficiency. By monitoring the water heater lifespan and evaluating options like a tankless water heater, homeowners can make informed decisions about water heater replacement and avoid unexpected disruptions.

How to Know When It's Time to Replace Your Water Heater in Western New York features insights from Lucas Cellino, HVAC Expert of Hamburg, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the United States First Responders Association.

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SOURCE HelloNation