In HelloNation, HVAC Expert Tracey D'Ambrosia of Brockport Explains Why Regular HVAC Tune-Ups Save You Time and Worry

BROCKPORT, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What steps can homeowners take to improve indoor air quality and protect their heating and cooling systems at the same time? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring HVAC Expert Tracey D'Ambrosia of Aire Serv of Rochester in Brockport, New York. The article outlines how consistent HVAC tune-ups and simple indoor air care routines can improve furnace efficiency, support home ventilation, and reduce long-term maintenance costs.

The HelloNation article explains that indoor air quality often goes unnoticed until it becomes a problem. Most homes are sealed tightly to conserve energy, which also traps dust, allergens, and airborne pollutants inside. These pollutants can irritate lungs, trigger allergies, and affect overall comfort. The article notes that people spend most of their time indoors, so maintaining healthy indoor air should be a year-round priority.

A key starting point is the HVAC filter. The article stresses that changing the HVAC filter every two to three months improves airflow and prevents dirt buildup inside the furnace. When filters become clogged, the system has to work harder, leading to overheating or unexpected shutdowns. HVAC Expert Tracey D'Ambrosia explains that filter changes are among the easiest ways to support furnace efficiency and protect indoor air quality.

Not all filters are created equal. The article explains that while some filters offer fine-particle capture, overly dense filters can harm the system by restricting airflow. This causes strain and reduces efficiency. Choosing a filter that balances filtration strength with airflow is critical. A qualified HVAC technician can recommend the right option based on household needs and system design.

In homes with pets, smokers, or allergy concerns, more advanced solutions may be needed. The article highlights duct cleaning as one way to improve indoor air quality and home ventilation. Over time, dust and debris settle inside the ducts and recirculate with every system run. Cleaning them can restore better airflow and remove hidden irritants. HVAC Expert Tracey D'Ambrosia recommends duct cleaning, particularly in older homes or when residents notice increased dust or allergy symptoms.

Another option discussed in the article is using a media filter. Unlike standard filters, a media filter is larger and captures more airborne particles without blocking airflow. It is typically installed near the system's return air duct. The article notes that this upgrade offers an effective way to trap dust, pet dander, and allergens, all while supporting overall furnace efficiency.

Humidity control is another important part of home air care. The HelloNation article explains that overly dry air can irritate the skin and eyes, while high humidity creates an ideal environment for mold and dust mites. Whole-home humidifiers and dehumidifiers, when paired with the HVAC system, help maintain a healthy indoor balance. Proper humidity control not only supports comfort but also prevents damage to furniture and woodwork.

Beyond health concerns, the article emphasizes that clean, balanced air improves the HVAC system's long-term performance. When filters, coils, and ducts stay free of buildup, the furnace and air conditioner operate more efficiently. This leads to lower energy bills and extends the equipment's lifespan. The article states that improved efficiency also means fewer repairs and a reduced risk of system failure during peak heating or cooling seasons.

HVAC tune-ups offer homeowners peace of mind. Regular service checks identify small problems before they become major issues and ensure that systems continue to run safely and smoothly. As the article explains, simple practices such as filter changes, duct cleaning, and humidity control work together to create a more comfortable and efficient living space.

