In HelloNation, Independent Insurance Expert Kellie Cummins of Zanesville, OH Shares the Benefits of Working With an Independent Agency

Many people focus on price when shopping for insurance, but Cummins emphasizes that there's more to consider. A key distinction lies in how policies are offered. Unlike agents tied to one company, an independent insurance agency works with multiple insurance carriers. This allows clients to compare a wider range of insurance policy options, making it easier to find coverage that fits their specific situation.

The article points out that insurance needs can change quickly. Whether it's a new home, a growing family, or a business expansion, these changes affect risk and require updated insurance coverage. Working with an independent insurance agency makes adjustments easier, because the agent can review options across various providers rather than being limited to one set of policies.

For small businesses, this flexibility is even more important. Commercial insurance must account for property, liability, and industry-specific risks. An independent insurance agent can identify appropriate insurance policy options based on how the business actually operates, not just based on generic templates.

The article also stresses that personalized insurance is a key benefit of working with an independent agency. Instead of receiving a one-size-fits-all policy, clients get insurance coverage tailored to their actual needs. This approach helps avoid paying for unnecessary coverage or missing critical protections.

Support doesn't stop once a policy is in place. An independent insurance agent also acts as a guide when questions or claims arise. While insurance carriers process claims, the agent remains a point of contact to explain policy terms and guide clients through next steps. This added support can make a big difference during a stressful event.

The article uses auto and homeowners policies as examples of how insurance carriers differ. Coverage limits, deductibles, and exclusions can vary widely. An independent insurance agency can walk clients through those differences, helping them understand what their policy includes and what to consider when making changes.

Many people believe working with an independent insurance agency might cost more. The article clarifies that this is often not the case. By comparing insurance carriers, agents can often find balanced insurance policy options that offer both value and appropriate protection. Competitive comparisons help ensure that coverage aligns with budget and risk, especially as circumstances change.

Education is another standout feature. Independent agents help demystify the often confusing language found in insurance documents. Taking time to explain coverage helps clients feel more confident and informed about their decisions.

Over time, working with the same insurance agent builds trust. As the article explains, a long-term relationship allows agents to track changes and anticipate gaps in insurance coverage. This ongoing attention helps prevent surprises and supports better long-term protection.

Flexibility remains one of the biggest advantages. If rates rise or needs evolve, an independent insurance agency can pivot quickly to find better-fitting options. Clients avoid being locked into one carrier's offerings, which makes it easier to adapt coverage to life's changes.

