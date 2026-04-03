In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Craig Willoughby of Buffalo, NY Offers Tips to Lower Auto Insurance Costs

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Can drivers reduce their auto insurance costs without sacrificing important protection? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Craig Willoughby of Willoughby Insurance in Buffalo, NY. The article outlines practical, responsible strategies that help drivers save on premiums while maintaining the coverage they need.

Craig Willoughby - Agent/Owner, Willoughby Insurance

The article explains that one of the most significant factors influencing auto insurance costs is safe driving. Drivers with clean records, free of accidents or traffic violations, often qualify for better rates. The longer a driver maintains a record of safe driving, the more they may benefit from lower premiums.

Other lifestyle factors, such as mileage, also play a role. Vehicles driven fewer miles typically face lower risk. The article suggests that accurately reporting how often a car is used helps ensure auto insurance reflects real-world use and not outdated assumptions.

Vehicle choice is another area where drivers can influence costs. Cars equipped with strong safety ratings, anti-theft technology, and lower repair costs tend to be less expensive to insure. The article notes that choosing a car with insurance costs in mind can lead to long-term savings.

Insurance discounts are widely available, yet often underutilized. The article encourages drivers to ask about available insurance discounts, including safe driver discounts, multi-vehicle savings, and bundling options. These discounts can lead to immediate reductions in auto insurance costs when applied correctly.

One of the most effective strategies discussed is bundling. The article explains that combining auto insurance with other policies, such as homeowners or renters insurance, can result in lower premiums across the board. It also simplifies policy management and billing.

Insurance deductibles are another factor drivers can control. The article notes that choosing a higher deductible may reduce monthly premiums, but it increases the amount paid out-of-pocket in a claim. Selecting the right balance is key to ensuring savings without added financial stress after an accident.

Regular policy review is emphasized as a smart habit. Over time, life changes, such as new vehicles, different driving patterns, or additional household drivers, can impact coverage needs. Conducting a policy review ensures that coverage remains relevant and pricing stays accurate.

The article also highlights how credit-based insurance scores influence auto insurance costs in many states. Maintaining good financial habits can help keep premiums stable, even if driving patterns remain unchanged.

Usage-based insurance programs are presented as another savings opportunity. These programs use telematics to track driving habits like speed, braking, and mileage. The article explains that safe driving behaviors can result in lower auto insurance costs through performance-based discounts.

Other suggestions include monitoring claims frequency, maintaining vehicle safety features, and reviewing optional coverages. For example, coverage that once made sense for a new vehicle might no longer be necessary after several years. A well-timed policy review can help identify and remove outdated or unnecessary coverage options.

How to Lower Your Auto Insurance Costs Without Losing Coverage features insights from Craig Willoughby, Insurance Expert of Buffalo, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation