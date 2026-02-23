In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Ellie Mills of Deerfield Beach, FL Breaks Down Homeowners Insurance Coverage Gaps

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Are standard homeowners insurance policies as complete as many people assume? A HelloNation article answers this question for Deerfield Beach homeowners by outlining the most common and costly insurance coverage gaps found in Florida policies today. The article provides an important reminder that even well-maintained policies can fall short when it comes to protecting homes from modern risks.

The article explains that many homeowners believe their coverage includes protection from most types of damage, but in reality, standard homeowners insurance often excludes key risks. One of the most significant coverage gaps involves flood insurance. In Deerfield Beach, where low-lying areas are common and proximity to the coast increases risk, the article stresses that flood damage is not covered under standard policies. Homeowners must purchase separate flood insurance in Florida to protect against flooding from storm surge, heavy rain, or rising groundwater.

Another coverage gap discussed in the article involves outdated replacement cost coverage. Many homes in the area were insured years ago, but the cost to rebuild has increased due to inflation, labor shortages, and updated building codes. The article encourages homeowners to review policy limits regularly to ensure the coverage amount reflects current rebuilding costs. Without this, homeowners could face significant out-of-pocket expenses after a total loss.

The article also addresses how Florida's strict building codes affect rebuilding after storm damage. Some policies do not automatically cover the cost of required upgrades to meet current code. This gap—often labeled as ordinance or law coverage—can leave homeowners paying for compliance improvements on their own. In areas like Deerfield Beach, where storm resilience standards are high, this type of gap can result in thousands of dollars in unexpected costs.

Windstorm deductible confusion is another concern. The article points out that many Florida policies include a separate hurricane or windstorm deductible that is based on a percentage of the home's insured value. Homeowners may not realize how large these deductibles can be until they are responsible for paying them after a storm. Understanding the difference between standard and windstorm deductibles helps homeowners prepare for potential financial exposure.

Water damage exclusions are also common sources of misunderstanding. The article notes that while sudden pipe bursts may be covered, damage caused by gradual leaks, poor maintenance, or seepage is often excluded. Even when water damage is covered, mold-related expenses may be limited. These details make it especially important for Deerfield Beach homeowners to read policy language carefully.

Liability protection is another area where gaps can arise. The article explains that standard homeowners insurance includes personal liability coverage, but the limits are often too low to protect against large claims. In Florida, where legal and medical costs continue to rise, these limits may not be enough in the event of a serious injury on the property. The article recommends considering umbrella insurance to extend liability protection.

High-value personal property is another risk area. Standard policies place dollar limits on items like jewelry, electronics, and collectibles. If additional coverage is not added, homeowners may find that their most valuable possessions are underinsured. Reviewing these limits and adding scheduled personal property coverage can help close this gap.

The article also highlights loss of use coverage, which pays for temporary housing and living expenses if the home becomes uninhabitable after a covered loss. In South Florida's high-cost rental market, limits on this coverage may not be enough to cover extended displacement. The article advises homeowners to evaluate whether their policy provides realistic support during long repair timelines.

For those who rent their homes, even occasionally, the article points out that standard homeowners insurance is designed for owner-occupied properties. Using a home as a short-term rental or leaving it vacant for extended periods may require a different type of policy. Without the right coverage, claims could be denied or paid at reduced amounts.

What Deerfield Beach Homeowners Should Know About Insurance Coverage Gaps features insights from Ellie Mills, Insurance Expert of Deerfield Beach, FL, in HelloNation.

