In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Joe Deegan of Willow Grove, PA Discusses Homeowners Insurance Coverage

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners in Montgomery County make sure their insurance actually covers the cost to rebuild after a loss? That's the key question addressed in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Insurance Agent Joe Deegan of Willow Grove, PA. The article clears up common misunderstandings about homeowners insurance by focusing on the role of rebuild cost and how policies are structured to meet real-world needs.

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The HelloNation article explains that homeowners insurance is not based on the home's market value, but rather on what it would cost to rebuild the structure. Rebuild cost includes labor, materials, permits, and debris removal. In Montgomery County, construction costs and local labor rates can change quickly, which makes rebuild cost a more accurate foundation for setting coverage limits.

Dwelling coverage is a central component of homeowners insurance and pays to rebuild the home itself after a covered loss. The article emphasizes that keeping this coverage aligned with current rebuild cost is critical, especially in areas like Montgomery County where home improvements and local building trends can push costs higher over time.

The article also outlines the importance of personal property coverage. This part of the policy covers belongings such as clothing, electronics, and furniture. Often calculated as a percentage of the dwelling coverage, it should reflect the actual value of what a homeowner owns. Regular updates to personal property coverage ensure that families are protected if their possessions are damaged or destroyed.

Liability protection is another standard feature of homeowners insurance. The article notes that while this coverage isn't tied to rebuild cost, it plays a vital role in protecting personal assets. Liability protection helps cover claims if someone is injured on the property or if accidental damage occurs to others. Choosing the right limit supports long-term financial security.

Loss of use coverage is also addressed in the article. If a covered event makes a home uninhabitable, this part of the policy helps pay for temporary living expenses such as hotel stays or meals. In Montgomery County, where temporary housing can be expensive, loss of use coverage ensures families can remain stable during a period of repair or rebuilding.

Another focus of the article is how local features impact coverage needs. Homes with older construction methods, custom finishes, or unique materials may cost more to rebuild. These factors should be factored into dwelling coverage. Additionally, changing building codes in Montgomery County can require more extensive repairs than originally expected. The article recommends ordinance or law coverage to help manage those costs.

Homeowners are also encouraged to review deductibles. A higher deductible can reduce monthly premiums but increases out-of-pocket expenses in the event of a claim. The article advises balancing affordability with risk tolerance when selecting a deductible.

The HelloNation article stresses that insurance needs are not static. Renovations, new additions, or updates like finishing a basement can increase both rebuild cost and the value of personal belongings. After any major changes, homeowners should reassess their coverage to avoid being underinsured.

Finally, weather and location-specific risks can influence homeowners insurance needs in Montgomery County. The article recommends reviewing what is and isn't included in a standard policy and considering additional protection for events not covered under basic plans. Knowing these details helps homeowners make better, more confident decisions.

Understanding Homeowners Insurance Coverage in Montgomery County features insights from Joe Deegan, Insurance Expert of Willow Grove, PA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation