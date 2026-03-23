In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Josh Knowles of Denton, TX, Highlights Commercial Insurance for Small Businesses

DENTON, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do many small business owners misunderstand about commercial insurance? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Insurance Expert Josh Knowles of Denton, TX. The article outlines why assumptions about general liability coverage can leave serious gaps in protection and how a more complete approach to small business insurance can reduce risk.

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According to the article, general liability is often the first policy business owners choose. It provides important coverage for bodily injury, property damage, and personal injury tied to business operations. However, Knowles explains that relying on general liability alone is one of the most common commercial insurance mistakes. While it addresses specific incidents, it does not cover many everyday risks that can affect a business's operations or finances.

One area where this misunderstanding becomes clear is property coverage. Many small businesses rely on leased space, tools, inventory, or equipment. If these are damaged by fire, weather, or theft, general liability will not pay to replace them. Without the right property coverage, owners may have to cover these losses out of pocket, creating a serious financial setback.

Another key point raised is the importance of business income coverage. Many owners are unaware that if operations are paused due to a covered loss, lost income and ongoing expenses can create cash flow problems. Business income coverage helps fill this gap during downtime, supporting payroll and essential costs while repairs are made.

The article also highlights how small business risks are often connected. A single event, such as a burst pipe, can damage property, halt service, and result in lost revenue. Viewing each risk in isolation increases the chance of insurance gaps. A well-structured commercial insurance policy looks at these exposures together to provide more complete protection.

Another misconception involves how policies are selected. Business owners may believe that similar businesses need the same coverage, but even companies in the same industry classification can operate differently. One might depend heavily on physical assets, while another runs primarily online. Small business insurance should reflect actual operations, not just a general industry label.

Policy limits and deductibles are also commonly misunderstood. Some owners focus only on meeting the minimums required in a lease or contract. But those minimums may not be enough to cover the real cost of replacing damaged assets or covering lost income. Selecting appropriate policy limits based on actual exposure helps avoid being underinsured.

Commercial insurance is not a one-time decision. The article stresses that as a business grows or changes, its risks evolve. Hiring staff, adding services, or relocating can all affect coverage needs. Regular policy reviews are necessary to ensure protection stays aligned with current operations.

Misunderstanding exclusions is another frequent issue. Business owners sometimes assume that all business-related losses are covered. But every policy includes exclusions, and knowing them ahead of time helps prevent unpleasant surprises during a claim.

Finally, the article urges small business owners not to choose coverage based on cost alone. Lower premiums often reflect narrower coverage or higher deductibles. A balanced commercial insurance plan considers both protection and price, supporting long-term business continuity rather than short-term savings.

"What Most Small Business Owners Get Wrong About Commercial Insurance" features insights from Josh Knowles, Insurance Expert of Denton, TX, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation