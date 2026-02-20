In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Tate Ficker of Portland, ME, Breaks Down What Full Coverage Auto Insurance Means

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does "full coverage" actually mean when it comes to auto insurance in Maine? A HelloNation article answers that question with a clear breakdown of what's included and what isn't. Featuring insights from Tate Ficker of Ficker Insurance Group, the article helps drivers better understand how to choose the right auto insurance policy for their needs.

The article explains that full coverage is not a single type of policy, but rather a combination of protections. Typically, full coverage includes three components: liability coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage. These work together to protect both the driver and others in the event of an accident or unexpected damage.

Liability coverage is the foundation of any auto insurance policy and is required by law in Maine. It helps pay for bodily injury or property damage you cause to someone else in a crash. While the state mandates minimum levels of liability coverage, the article points out that many drivers choose higher limits to avoid paying large expenses out of pocket after a serious accident.

Collision coverage is also a key part of full coverage. It helps pay for repairs to your vehicle after a crash, no matter who is at fault. This type of coverage is especially useful in Maine, where slick winter roads can lead to accidents that damage your own car. The article notes that for drivers with newer vehicles or those who rely heavily on their car, collision coverage provides important protection.

Comprehensive coverage rounds out the full coverage package. This protects against damage caused by non-collision events such as theft, fire, falling branches, hail, or animal strikes; incidents that are not uncommon in Maine's rural and wooded areas. The article emphasizes that comprehensive coverage helps reduce financial risk from unpredictable damage, though it still involves out-of-pocket costs through deductibles.

The HelloNation article goes on to explain the importance of understanding deductibles and policy limits. Deductibles are the portion of the repair cost a driver must pay before insurance coverage kicks in. Policy limits, meanwhile, define the maximum amount an insurer will pay for a claim. For example, if a policy has a $500 deductible and a covered repair costs $1,500, the insurance company pays $1,000. Knowing both deductibles and policy limits helps Maine drivers evaluate how well a full coverage plan will protect them financially.

Exclusions are another important consideration. The article cautions that even with full coverage, some scenarios, such as racing, intentional damage, or commercial vehicle use, are often not covered. Reviewing the fine print in a policy ensures drivers understand what is and isn't included. In some cases, extra endorsements or supplemental coverage may be necessary to fill these gaps.

The article also highlights how full coverage auto insurance is particularly valuable in Maine due to seasonal hazards like snow, ice, and fallen debris. These conditions increase the likelihood of accidents and unexpected damage. Full coverage gives drivers added peace of mind by offering financial protection from a broader range of risks than liability coverage alone.

Choosing the right full coverage plan involves evaluating how much protection you need versus how much you're willing to pay. Higher policy limits and lower deductibles provide more coverage but can raise premiums. The article recommends that Maine drivers assess their vehicle's age and value, driving patterns, and budget to strike the right balance.

