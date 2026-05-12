In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Wadih El Khoury of Lakeland, FL, Breaks Down Flood Insurance Coverage in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does flood insurance actually cover for Florida homeowners? A HelloNation article featuring Wadih El Khoury of Florida Insurance Agency provides answers to that important question. In a state where flooding is a frequent threat, the article explains why having a clear understanding of flood insurance is key for protecting homes and finances.

Spokesperson - Florida Insurance Agency Speed Speed

Many Florida residents assume their homeowner's policy will cover flood damage, but that's rarely the case. The HelloNation article points out that flood insurance is a separate policy designed to cover damage caused by rising water from outside the home. This includes storm surge, heavy rain, and overflow from lakes, rivers, or canals. Without this specialized coverage, homeowners could be left paying out of pocket after a flood.

The article outlines two types of coverage within a flood insurance policy: building coverage and contents coverage. Building coverage applies to the structure of the home, including the foundation, walls, plumbing, electrical systems, and built-in appliances. Contents coverage helps pay to replace personal belongings such as furniture, clothing, and electronics. However, the article emphasizes that contents coverage is usually more limited, and homeowners should understand those limits before a disaster strikes.

Insurance Expert Wadih El Khoury also helps clarify what flood insurance does not include. It typically excludes landscaping, decks, and other outdoor features, along with valuables such as cash, precious metals, and important papers. This information is especially important for homeowners who want to avoid misunderstandings when filing a claim.

Flood insurance rates are another area where many people have questions. As noted in the article, rates are influenced by a home's location, particularly whether it falls within FEMA flood zones. High-risk zones often require flood insurance, especially for homes with a mortgage. However, even properties outside these zones can experience flooding. Florida's low elevation, network of canals, and heavy rainfall all contribute to widespread flood risk.

The article also explains how an elevation certificate can play a role in lowering flood insurance rates. Homes built above expected flood levels may qualify for reduced premiums, and an elevation certificate gives insurers the data they need to make those decisions.

Timing is another key factor. Flood insurance policies typically have a waiting period before they take effect. This means homeowners can't wait until a storm is approaching to buy coverage. The article encourages early planning as part of responsible homeownership.

The HelloNation piece concludes by noting that while federal disaster aid may be available after major events, it is often limited and may come in the form of loans. Flood insurance offers more predictable support. Reviewing policies regularly, especially after home upgrades or major purchases, can help ensure the right level of building coverage and contents coverage is in place.

The article, What Does Flood Insurance Actually Cover in Florida? features insights from Wadih El Khoury, Insurance Expert of Lakeland, FL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation