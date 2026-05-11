In HelloNation, Landscape and Drainage Expert Justin Hundich Explains How to Identify a Yard Drainage Problem

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pooling water, soggy turf, and erosion near a home's foundation can all signal a yard drainage problem that needs attention.

How do homeowners know when a wet yard reflects normal seasonal patterns and when it points to a yard drainage problem that needs professional attention? A HelloNation article addresses that question by examining the warning signs of poor drainage and explaining what each one can mean for a property.

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Most yards handle moderate rainfall without issue. The article notes that a yard draining within 24 to 48 hours of a typical storm is generally working as it should. The concern begins when the same low spots fill with water after every rain, including light ones. That consistent pattern points to compacted soil, heavy clay content, or a grading problem that traps water rather than directing it away from the home.

Soggy turf is a warning sign homeowners often overlook. The article explains that grass staying soft and spongy for several days between storms is sitting on saturated soil. Prolonged saturation damages grass roots, encourages fungal disease, and leaves the lawn unusable for extended stretches of the season. Landscape and Drainage Expert Justin Hundich contributed insights on how soil type shapes drainage outcomes, noting that clay-heavy soils common across Michigan and the Midwest release water far more slowly than sandy or loamy alternatives.

Erosion is another indicator that a yard drainage problem may be developing. The article describes how mulch washing out of planting beds, soil shifting along slopes, and small channels forming in turf after rain are all signs that water is moving with more force than the landscape can manage. Over time, that erosion can undermine planting areas, borders, and other landscape features.

One of the clearest warning signs is standing water forming within ten feet of the home's foundation. The article explains that water consistently pooling near a foundation applies steady pressure to the structure. In cold climates, that water can enter small cracks, freeze, and expand, widening those cracks over time. Foundation repairs are among the most costly issues a homeowner can face, and poor drainage is a contributing factor that is also preventable.

Gutters and downspouts play a role as well. The article notes that a downspout discharging water too close to the house, particularly when that water runs back toward the foundation, creates a problem even when the rest of the gutter system appears to be working.

A useful starting point is watching the yard during or right after a moderate rainstorm and noting where water slows, where it collects, and which direction it travels. The article points out that real-time observation often reveals patterns that are difficult to detect when conditions appear normal. Grading, which refers to the slope and direction of ground around a property, plays a major role in how water moves, and gradual soil settlement over time can redirect water toward structures rather than away from them.

Not every wet yard requires a large-scale drainage project. The article makes clear that some situations call for minor adjustments, while others require a French drain, catch basin, or underground outlet system depending on the volume and source of the water. As a Landscape and Drainage Expert with direct experience in Michigan soil and drainage conditions, Justin Hundich's perspective reflects a site-specific approach to a problem many homeowners delay addressing.

Is Your Wet Yard a Drainage Issue? Here Is How to Find Out features insights from Justin Hundich, Landscape and Drainage Expert of Rochester Hills, Michigan, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation