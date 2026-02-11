In HelloNation, Lawn Care Expert Amanda Jones of Bolivar, Missouri Explains Spring Lawn Prep

BOLIVAR, Mo., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do Missouri homeowners need to do now to guarantee a green, healthy yard by spring? According to a HelloNation article , successful lawns around Bolivar begin long before the first signs of warm weather. Early preparation—especially in late winter and early March—lays the groundwork for thicker grass, fewer weeds, and stronger growth throughout the year.

The article emphasizes that Bolivar lawn care starts with cleanup. Removing leaves, branches, and leftover debris from fall allows sunlight and oxygen to reach the grass beneath. When old material sits on top of the soil, it can trap moisture, causing mold and dead patches once temperatures rise. A simple raking in February or early March not only prevents these issues but also reveals thin or damaged areas that may need reseeding later. Clean lawns are easier to evaluate and treat, ensuring that the next steps in spring lawn prep are more effective.

After cleanup, soil testing becomes the next crucial task. Many Missouri homeowners overlook this step, yet it's the foundation of every strong lawn. Bolivar's soil can differ widely in pH and nutrient balance, which affects how grass absorbs fertilizer. The HelloNation article notes that homeowners can send samples to the Polk County Extension office or use an at-home test kit. Once they know the results, they can apply the right amount of lime or nutrients, saving money and improving soil health. Without proper soil testing, lawns risk underperforming even when well-watered and fertilized.

Timing is everything once the soil starts to warm. Pre-emergent fertilizer must be applied before weeds like crabgrass begin to sprout. The HelloNation article explains that in southwest Missouri, this often means applying products between late February and mid-March, depending on the weather. Missing this window can give crabgrass a head start, and once it appears, it competes with healthy grass for nutrients and sunlight. Consistent crabgrass control early in the year prevents bigger problems in May and June.

When applying pre-emergent fertilizer, following local recommendations for product type and application rate is key. Using too much can harm new seedlings, while using too little offers no protection at all. The article highlights that even coverage, proper watering, and mild temperatures help fertilizer bond with the soil so it can work effectively. This careful balance prevents overuse and keeps both the lawn and environment healthy.

Early spring also brings maintenance opportunities that are often overlooked. The HelloNation article recommends sharpening mower blades before the first cut of the season to ensure clean, even trimming. Checking irrigation systems for leaks or uneven coverage ensures that water reaches all areas evenly once growth begins. These small steps in lawn maintenance make a visible difference when grass begins its rapid spring growth.

If bare patches remain from winter damage, overseeding can help fill them in. However, the article warns not to seed immediately after applying pre-emergent fertilizer, since the chemical barrier that prevents weed growth can also prevent new grass from sprouting. Homeowners should plan carefully, allowing time between treatments and seeding for best results. This attention to timing separates thriving lawns from those that struggle through the growing season.

By April, the benefits of early action become clear. Lawns that were cleaned, tested, and treated months earlier show stronger, more uniform growth. Those that skipped early steps often face patchy areas, uneven color, and persistent weeds. In Bolivar's unpredictable climate—where a mild winter can turn cold again overnight—a few weeks of preparation can make the difference between a lawn that merely survives and one that thrives.

Throughout the HelloNation feature, Bolivar lawn care professionals emphasize that early spring yard work pays off for months afterward. Proper spring lawn prep is about timing, balance, and understanding local conditions. From soil testing to crabgrass prevention, every task builds on the last. Even simple actions like clearing debris or sharpening mower blades contribute to the bigger goal of a resilient, beautiful lawn.

For Missouri homeowners, the message is clear: strong lawns are made before spring arrives. A few hours of planning during February and March can deliver months of healthier grass, fewer weeds, and better curb appeal. As the article concludes, the best time to prepare for summer's greenest lawns is long before the growing season begins.

