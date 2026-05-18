ALBANY, N.Y., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do so many Upstate New York homes experience brick damage after winter? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Sean Mulligan of Sean Mulligan Masonry. The article explains how the region's climate, especially its repeated freeze-thaw cycles, contributes to widespread brick and mortar deterioration and what homeowners can do to protect their property.

Sean Mulligan - Owner, Sean Mulligan Masonry Speed Speed

In places like Clifton Park and Guilderland, NY, brick and mortar are routinely exposed to extreme seasonal changes. The article highlights that moisture is the main culprit. Rain, snow, and melting ice can seep into porous masonry surfaces. As temperatures drop, this trapped moisture freezes and expands, causing cracks, flaking, and spalling. Over time, repeated cycles of freezing and thawing can lead to serious structural issues if brick repair is delayed.

The article also points out that small cracks in mortar joints or surface chipping may seem minor at first, but they can open the door to further water intrusion. Preventative maintenance, including sealing vulnerable areas and ensuring proper drainage, is key to minimizing long-term brick deterioration. In communities like Colonie, Latham, and Delmar, where older homes are common, the article recommends early spring or fall inspections to catch and address damage before it worsens.

Age and original construction methods also play a role. The article explains that many older homes in Upstate New York were built with softer, lime-based mortar. These materials, while historically appropriate, are more prone to absorbing water and breaking down under freeze-thaw cycles. Similarly, older bricks may have higher water absorption rates, increasing the risk of cracking and decay. Regular brick repair and professional assessments can help identify these vulnerabilities before they compromise the masonry's integrity.

Environmental conditions beyond the weather can contribute to brick deterioration as well. The use of de-icing salts, especially near walkways and foundations, can chemically weaken mortar joints and increase moisture absorption. Landscaping features like overgrown plants or soil buildup near walls can also trap moisture against masonry. The article encourages homeowners to be mindful of how external factors may accelerate brick and mortar damage.

To preserve the structure, common repair techniques such as repointing are often recommended. This process involves removing deteriorated mortar and replacing it with new material, reinforcing the stability of the wall or chimney. In cases where individual bricks have flaked or cracked, targeted replacement is a cost-effective way to restore appearance and function without requiring a full rebuild. By staying ahead of these issues, homeowners can avoid more expensive masonry repairs in the future.

The article stresses that while a visual inspection is helpful, a professional evaluation is the best way to assess the extent of damage. Experts can use tools to detect hidden moisture, test mortar strength, and assess structural settling. This allows for a more complete understanding of the building's condition and the most effective response, whether it's minor repair or more extensive restoration.

What Causes Brick & Mortar to Deteriorate in Upstate New York's Climate? features insights from Sean Mulligan, Masonry Expert of Albany, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation