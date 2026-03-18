In HelloNation, Military Relocation Expert Dietchi Thomas Debunks Common Myths About VA Loans

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Are VA loans harder to close than conventional mortgages? According to Fayetteville real estate expert Dietchi Thomas, the answer is no. In an informative piece for HelloNation, Dietchi explains that while VA loans work differently from traditional loans, they offer major advantages for service members, veterans, and their families—and shouldn't be overlooked due to common misconceptions.

Dietchi Thomas, Broker/Owner Speed Speed

VA loans are a powerful benefit earned through military service, yet many myths continue to discourage eligible buyers from using them. One of the most persistent misconceptions is that VA loans are difficult to close. Dietchi clarifies that VA loans aren't more complicated—they're simply structured to meet the specific needs of military families. With no down payment, no mortgage insurance, and flexible credit requirements, VA loans make homeownership more accessible to those who serve.

The source of hesitation often stems from the VA appraisal process. Unlike conventional appraisals, the VA requires an additional layer of review to ensure that the home meets minimum property standards. Dietchi points out that this safeguard is not meant to create obstacles but to protect buyers from overpaying for homes or ending up with properties in unsafe or substandard condition.

"A VA appraisal isn't a deal breaker—it's a safeguard," Dietchi states in the article. It exists to protect the long-term interests of service members and their families, many of whom are making housing decisions under strict time constraints.

Despite the benefits, deals can fall apart when real estate agents or lenders don't understand how VA loans work. Dietchi emphasizes the importance of working with professionals who have experience with VA transactions. An agent who's handled multiple VA loan deals will know how to set realistic expectations with sellers, help coordinate timelines, and avoid common administrative errors that can delay closings.

For Air Force families or others stationed near military installations, choosing a real estate agent with local expertise and an understanding of how BAH (Basic Allowance for Housing) factors into affordability is also essential. Dietchi notes that when all parties—buyers, agents, and lenders—are well-informed about the VA loan process, deals tend to go through smoothly, without extra stress.

This knowledge gap is especially relevant in areas with fewer military buyers, where local professionals may have little or no experience with VA loans. Dietchi encourages service members and their families not to be discouraged by misinformation. Instead, they should seek out real estate experts who specialize in military housing and who can confidently guide them through the loan process.

Military families face enough complexity during PCS moves and relocations. They deserve to work with a team that knows how to use the tools available to them—especially when it comes to VA loans, which are designed to reduce financial strain and support long-term stability.

VA loans aren't harder to close, but they do require experience and clear communication between agents, lenders, and buyers.

In the article What Most People Get Wrong About VA Loans, Dietchi offers clear and actionable advice that helps service members and their families use this important benefit with confidence.

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