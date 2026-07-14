In HelloNation, Mold Remediation Experts Ted and Donna Borys Explain How Fast Mold Can Grow After Water Damage

The article explains why acting quickly after water intrusion helps reduce the risk of mold growth and hidden moisture problems.

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How fast can mold grow after water damage? The answer is provided in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Mold Remediation Experts Ted and Donna Borys of Biotek Environmental in Columbia, South Carolina, explaining why prompt drying and moisture removal are critical after water intrusion.

Ted Borys - Principal - Biotek Environmental Speed Speed

When water damage affects a home or commercial building, the visible damage often becomes the immediate priority. The article explains that standing water, damaged flooring, stained drywall, and soaked belongings are only part of the problem because excess moisture can remain inside building materials long after surfaces appear dry.

According to the article, mold spores naturally exist both indoors and outdoors and usually remain inactive. However, once water damage introduces excess moisture into materials such as drywall, wood, carpet, insulation, or ceiling tiles, mold growth can begin within as little as 24 to 48 hours if favorable conditions persist.

The article identifies hidden moisture as one of the greatest concerns following a water intrusion event. Although visible water may be removed quickly, moisture often remains trapped behind walls, beneath flooring, inside insulation, or within structural cavities. These concealed areas typically receive little airflow, allowing mold growth to develop without immediate warning signs.

Temperature, humidity, ventilation, and the amount of moisture present all influence how quickly mold develops. The article notes that warm, humid conditions can significantly accelerate mold growth, making rapid drying efforts one of the most important steps after water damage.

Many property owners assume visible mold will appear before there is a serious problem. The article explains that colonies frequently begin forming behind walls or underneath flooring well before discoloration becomes visible. By the time mold can be seen, the affected area may be much larger than expected, highlighting the importance of locating hidden moisture as early as possible.

The article also reviews common causes of water intrusion, including plumbing leaks, roof failures, appliance malfunctions, flooding, and foundation issues. Even relatively minor water intrusion incidents can create favorable conditions for mold growth if moisture remains trapped inside building materials. Slow leaks can be especially challenging because hidden moisture may accumulate for weeks before noticeable damage appears.

Professional inspections are another important part of the restoration process discussed in the article. Specialized equipment such as moisture meters and thermal imaging cameras allows restoration professionals to locate hidden moisture that cannot be detected during a visual inspection. These professional inspections help identify areas that require additional drying before mold growth becomes more widespread.

The article explains that effective drying involves much more than removing standing water. Dehumidification equipment, controlled air movement, and ongoing monitoring help reduce moisture levels within affected materials and ensure that concealed damp areas are properly addressed. Without these measures, residual moisture may continue supporting mold growth even after surfaces appear dry.

The article concludes that responding quickly after water damage can significantly reduce the likelihood of long-term mold problems. Addressing the source of water intrusion, locating hidden moisture, completing thorough drying, and considering professional inspections when appropriate can help protect homes and commercial properties from more extensive damage.

How Fast Mold Can Grow After Water Damage features insights from Ted and Donna Borys, Mold Remediation Experts of Columbia, South Carolina, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation