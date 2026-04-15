In HelloNation, Monument Experts Bob Leonard and Don Rath Explain Types of Monuments and Their Purposes

The article outlines how different monument styles serve unique memorial needs while helping families choose options that fit cemetery guidelines and personal preferences.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What type of memorial best reflects a loved one's life and fits the intended gravesite? In an informative feature published by HelloNation, Bob Leonard and Don Rath of McGee Monuments in Rochester, New York, offer families essential guidance on selecting the right monument style. The article, Types of Monuments & Their Purposes, outlines the differences among flat markers, raised plaques, upright stones, slanted markers, and memorial benches, offering guidance on their visibility, personalization options, and practical considerations.

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Leonard and Rath emphasize that each monument type carries distinct advantages. Flat markers, often chosen for their simplicity, offer a subtle, low-profile option that still allows for meaningful inscriptions. Raised plaques provide modest elevation and enhance legibility while allowing for additional design features, such as borders or symbols. Upright monuments, the most traditional style, offer ample space for detailed engraving and visual prominence—making them ideal for family plots or those seeking a more striking tribute.

For narrower spaces or sites with height restrictions, slanted grave markers offer a versatile option with an angled face that improves visibility without requiring a large footprint. The staff also discusses memorial benches, which add a reflective, functional element to the site. These benches can be engraved and serve as places for visitors to pause and connect with memories.

Understanding cemetery regulations is key to making the right decision. They advise that, before finalizing a monument, your monument company should confirm all size and style restrictions for the plot you have chosen. With the right planning, each monument type, whether flat, raised, upright, slanted, or bench-style, can serve as a lasting and meaningful expression of remembrance. For a full breakdown of options and their significance, visit Types of Monuments & Their Purposes.

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SOURCE HelloNation