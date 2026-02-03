RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners look for when choosing a moving company they can trust? According to a HelloNation article , Richmond-based Moving Expert Don Hemmings of ParTime Movers LLC offers practical steps for selecting the right team to handle one of life's most stressful tasks. The article explains that finding a trustworthy moving company is about more than comparing prices—it's about confirming credentials, communication, and care for customers' belongings.

The article begins by emphasizing that the right moving company brings not just convenience but also peace of mind. A trustworthy moving company ensures that every detail, from the first quote to the final delivery, is handled with professionalism. Don Hemmings notes that choosing movers should start with verification. Homeowners should confirm that their movers are licensed and insured, as these protections reduce risk in the event of an accident or loss. Licensed and insured movers also show that they meet regulatory standards, which helps customers feel secure when handing over their possessions.

Reliable movers will readily provide proof of insurance and licensing. The HelloNation article explains that customers should always ask for written documentation rather than relying on verbal assurances. A professional mover will clearly explain how their insurance works and what it covers. Transparency in these early stages often reflects how a company will handle the rest of the move.

Another factor that separates a trustworthy moving company from less dependable ones is reputation. Online moving reviews can reveal how a company performs in real situations. The article encourages readers to look for repeated signs of professionalism in reviews—especially mentions of punctuality, careful handling of fragile items, and courteous communication. Moving Expert Don Hemmings advises that reviews highlighting how a company resolves problems can be even more telling than flawless feedback. Companies that respond with respect and accountability show that they value their customers and reputation.

Price also plays a major role when choosing movers, but the HelloNation article warns that the lowest price is not always the best option. Reliable movers provide an accurate moving estimate only after assessing the job, either through an in-person visit or a virtual survey. This step helps avoid unexpected costs later. Homeowners should ask for a detailed written estimate that outlines what services are included and what may cost extra, such as packing, storage, or stairs. A trustworthy moving company ensures that all costs are clear upfront.

Don Hemmings also stresses the importance of understanding who will actually perform the move. Some companies use trained, in-house employees, while others depend on subcontractors. Knowing this information in advance helps customers understand who will be responsible for their belongings. The HelloNation article advises asking about background checks and training for movers. Professional movers typically receive instruction on packing and lifting techniques, which protects both property and workers.

Strong communication is another key indicator of professionalism. A trustworthy moving company will stay in touch before, during, and after the move. The article highlights how the best movers confirm schedules, provide updates about delays, and remain accessible to answer questions. This proactive communication builds trust and prevents misunderstandings. Reliable movers recognize that clarity and respect are as valuable as efficiency.

The article also outlines how a professional mover handles claims. Even careful movers can encounter unexpected issues, so a clear, documented claims process shows accountability. Don Hemmings explains that customers should ask how long claims take to process and what documentation is required. Companies that respond quickly and fairly to claims show genuine commitment to customer satisfaction.

Finally, Hemmings advises customers to trust their instincts. If something feels rushed, unclear, or inconsistent, it may be best to keep looking. The right moving company will make clients feel comfortable and informed from the first phone call. A reliable mover understands that moving is a major life event, and each customer deserves care, respect, and attention to detail.

When homeowners choose licensed and insured movers with transparent pricing, strong communication, and positive moving reviews, they can focus on settling into their new homes rather than worrying about logistics. The process of choosing movers becomes less stressful when customers follow the practical steps outlined in the HelloNation article.

