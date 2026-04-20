In HelloNation, Mr. Phase Converter Jay Yuergens of New Berlin, WI, Breaks Down Phase Converter Sizing

NEW BERLIN, Wis., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do you know what size rotary phase converter your equipment really needs? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring Jay Yuergens of North America Phase Converter Co. in New Berlin, WI. In the article, Yuergens explains that successful phase converter sizing depends on more than matching the motor's horsepower to the converter. Instead, he outlines a more practical approach based on how equipment starts, runs, and draws power.

Jay Yuergens - President, North America Phase Converter Co. Speed Speed

While horsepower provides a useful estimate, the article explains that it rarely tells the whole story. Two machines with the same horsepower can behave very differently depending on load type, motor design, motor age, and how they are used. Relying only on horsepower can lead to performance issues, especially during startup.

According to the article, amperage rating is one of the most important factors in phase converter sizing. When a motor starts, it typically draws much more current than during normal operation. If the converter isn't sized to handle that initial current surge, the equipment may not start reliably or could shut down unexpectedly.

Yuergens emphasizes that the type of equipment matters too. Tools like planers, compressors, and pumps are hard-start loads that often demand a high inrush current immediately at startup. This creates higher electrical demand, which must be factored into the phase converter sizing decision. These machines will need a converter rated at least double the size of the motor's listed horsepower to start smoothly and operate consistently. They may also benefit from a converter with a current booster.

Whether the converter is powering one machine or several also plays a role. Even if tools aren't used at the same time, overlapping startups can occur. If the converter is only sized for a single motor, unexpected demand from other machines can create power problems.

The article also addresses other key factors, including duty cycle and electrical supply. Equipment that runs for long periods benefits from slightly oversized converters that maintain voltage stability and reduce stress on the system. Likewise, available amperage, breaker size, utility transformer size, and wiring must support the converter's power needs to avoid voltage drops.

Precision tools and CNC machines may also need extra capacity to maintain a stable voltage. For this type of three-phase equipment, the article recommends sizing the rotary phase converter to allow for headroom for load changes and environmental factors, such as heat or limited ventilation.

Some users worry that larger converters use more power. Yuergens clarifies that a properly designed converter only draws the power required by the connected load. Slight oversizing improves stability and performance without unnecessary energy use.

The article concludes that proper sizing protects your investment. Choosing the right size phase converter is about matching single-phase power to real-world usage, not just numbers on a label.

The article, How to Choose the Right Size Phase Converter, features insights from Jay Yuergens, Mr. Phase Converter of New Berlin, WI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation