CARLSBAD, N.M., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article explains how screen habits, dry climates, and uncorrected vision issues contribute to increasing eye fatigue symptoms.

Is screen time really affecting your vision more than you think? That question is addressed in a HelloNation article featuring Optometry Expert Dr. Spencer Franz of Vision Source Carlsbad. The article explains how digital eye strain is a growing issue in Carlsbad, NM, and why residents should pay closer attention to symptoms linked to screen use.

Dr. Spencer Franz - Optometrist /Owner - Vision Source Carlsbad Speed Speed

As explained in the HelloNation feature, digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome, is caused by extended periods of screen time. Symptoms such as dry eye, blurry vision, headaches, and eye fatigue often build up gradually and may be dismissed as general tiredness. Dr. Franz highlights that even minor visual discomfort can indicate more serious strain if screen time goes unchecked.

The article notes that digital eye strain becomes more severe in Carlsbad due to the region's dry climate. Reduced blinking during screen use leads to faster tear evaporation, and in a dry environment, this causes increased irritation and fluctuating vision. For those who spend hours in front of digital devices, this combination makes regular eye exams critical for preventing long-term discomfort.

Screen positioning is another factor contributing to digital eye strain. Screens that are too close, at poor angles, or affected by glare cause the eyes to work harder to maintain focus. According to the HelloNation article, these setups often lead people to adjust their posture or squint without realizing they are compensating for strain. A proper evaluation during an eye exam can help address these issues.

The 20 20 20 rule is mentioned as a helpful tip, reminding individuals to take frequent breaks by looking 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. However, as Dr. Franz shares in the article, this rule alone may not be enough. Persistent eye fatigue or headaches could be signs of an outdated prescription, dry eye, or other conditions that require a professional assessment.

Digital eye strain is not limited to adults. Children and teens in Carlsbad are affected by increased screen time through online classes, gaming, and social media. These younger users may show signs like headaches, trouble concentrating, or resistance to reading. Because children may not recognize or express visual discomfort clearly, the article encourages regular eye exams to help catch problems early.

The HelloNation piece also highlights how uncorrected or minor vision problems can lead to eye fatigue during screen use. Astigmatism or subtle focusing issues can strain the eyes even when vision seems clear. For contact lens wearers, screen time can intensify dryness, particularly in dry environments like Carlsbad. An updated prescription or adjusted lens routine can often improve day-to-day comfort.

Concerns about blue light are also addressed. While it is not shown to cause permanent eye damage, exposure to blue light from screens may still disrupt sleep and contribute to general eye fatigue. As shared in the article, an eye care professional can help determine whether blue light filters or lens coatings are appropriate.

Routine eye exams are emphasized throughout the HelloNation article as an important way to identify and treat digital eye strain. Exams allow eye care professionals to check for tear quality, focus problems, alignment issues, and overall eye health. Personalized recommendations can help reduce discomfort and make screen time more manageable.

Ignoring digital eye strain can lead to more serious discomfort over time. As Carlsbad residents continue to rely on screens for work, learning, and entertainment, recognizing the signs of vision discomfort becomes more important. The article encourages residents to prioritize both healthy screen habits and regular checkups to support long-term eye health.

Digital Eye Strain Is Real: What Carlsbad Residents Should Know About Screen Time and Vision Fatigue features insights from Dr. Spencer Franz, Optometry Expert of Carlsbad, NM, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation