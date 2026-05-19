WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article explains how Invisalign and braces address bite alignment, crowding, spacing, and other common orthodontic concerns.

What types of orthodontic problems can Invisalign and braces actually treat? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring guidance from Dr. Michael McClain of McClain Orthodontics in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The article helps patients and families understand how different orthodontic tools are used to address both cosmetic and functional dental issues.

Dr. Michael McClain - Orthodontist - McClain Orthodontics Speed Speed

The article clarifies that orthodontics is not just about straightening teeth. Invisalign and braces are used to correct how the teeth align and how the bite functions overall. Problems like overbite, crowding, crossbites, and open bite are among the most common concerns that orthodontists treat with these tools.

One of the most frequently addressed orthodontic problems is an overbite, where the upper front teeth extend too far beyond the lower ones. The article notes that while mild overbites may be mostly cosmetic, more severe cases can lead to uneven tooth wear or jaw discomfort. Both braces and Invisalign are highlighted as effective options for realigning the bite.

Crowding is another common reason patients seek care. According to the HelloNation article, crowding happens when there isn't enough space in the mouth for teeth to align correctly. This can result in overlapping or rotated teeth and may also make dental hygiene more difficult. Braces and Invisalign are both capable of treating crowding, depending on how much space needs to be created.

On the other end of the spectrum, spacing issues, where there are noticeable gaps between teeth, can also be corrected with orthodontic treatment. The article explains that these gaps may affect how chewing forces are distributed or how the bite functions. Invisalign and braces can close these spaces over time and help create better alignment.

The article also addresses more complex orthodontic problems like crossbites and open bites. A crossbite happens when some upper teeth sit inside the lower teeth instead of outside, which can result in uneven wear or jaw development issues. An open bite, on the other hand, means that the upper and lower teeth do not touch when the mouth is closed, which may cause difficulties with speech or eating. As described in the HelloNation piece, both problems can be treated with either braces or Invisalign, depending on the severity.

With the proper diagnosis and treatment planning, Invisalign can treat just about all orthodontic problems. The article explains that Invisalign uses a series of clear aligners worn daily to gradually move teeth into better positions. It is often chosen by patients who want a discreet treatment option and are able to commit to consistent wear.

Braces, which use brackets and wires, offer a more fixed solution. The HelloNation article notes that braces are well-suited for many cases involving crowding, bite issues, or the need for highly specific tooth movements. Orthodontists evaluate the overall bite pattern before deciding whether braces or Invisalign will lead to the most stable outcome.

The article emphasizes that orthodontic problems often occur together. For example, someone with crowding may also have an overbite or a crossbite. This is why orthodontists consider the full picture before recommending a treatment plan. In Williamsport and throughout Pennsylvania, orthodontic evaluations help patients receive individualized care based on their specific needs.

Treatment with Invisalign or braces can begin at different ages, depending on the issue. The article points out that while some problems are addressed early, others may be treated during adolescence or adulthood. Timing and method are both part of the planning process.

The article concludes by reminding readers that addressing orthodontic problems can improve more than appearance. Proper alignment contributes to long-term oral health, helps reduce jaw strain, and makes daily care like brushing and flossing more effective.

"What Orthodontic Problems Invisalign and Braces Can Fix" features insights from Dr. Michael McClain, Orthodontics Expert of Williamsport, PA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation