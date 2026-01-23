In HelloNation, Painting Experts Roxanne and Jeff Ecklund of Braselton Explain How Sustainable Coatings Protect Homes from Heat and Humidity

BRASELTON, Ga., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the benefits of sustainable coatings for new homes in Braselton, GA? According to a HelloNation article , Painting Experts Roxanne and Jeff Ecklund of Rhino Shield by Georgia Coatings, Inc. share how sustainable coatings protect Braselton homes from heat and humidity while supporting long-term durability and environmental care. Their insights show how ceramic-based coatings are helping homeowners maintain beauty, efficiency, and strength in Georgia's demanding climate.

Roxanne and Jeff Ecklund, Co-owners of Rhino Shield by Georgia Coatings, Inc.

Braselton continues to grow as one of Georgia's most desirable homebuilding communities. With new neighborhoods surrounded by scenic landscapes, builders and homeowners want those homes to stay as fresh as the day they were completed. Yet Georgia's climate presents ongoing challenges. Heat, sunlight, and humidity can degrade exterior finishes over time, causing fading, cracking, or moisture damage. Without effective protection, these conditions can shorten the lifespan of even high-quality materials.

In the HelloNation feature, the painting experts explain that sustainable coatings provide a reliable defense against these harsh conditions. Made with advanced ceramic-based technology, they seal out moisture, reflect ultraviolet light, and resist mold growth. The Ecklunds emphasize that this blend of performance and environmental responsibility allows homeowners to protect their properties while minimizing waste and long-term maintenance.

Traditional paint systems often need frequent touch-ups or full repainting every few years. Each cycle adds cost, labor, and material waste. Sustainable coatings, by contrast, can last for decades with minimal upkeep. Their formulation allows them to retain color and gloss longer than standard latex or acrylic paints. Because they reflect sunlight, these coatings also reduce surface heat, improving energy efficiency during Georgia's long summers.

A sustainable ceramic coating protects both the home and the environment. By reducing the need for repeated repainting, these coatings lower the use of solvents, packaging, and transportation resources tied to ongoing maintenance. Builders and homeowners who choose sustainable finishes make an investment that balances financial sense with environmental responsibility.

The Ecklunds explain that the science behind these coatings relies on inorganic compounds that resist breakdown under stress. When applied to surfaces such as stucco, brick, siding, or trim, the coating forms a protective shield that prevents water intrusion while still allowing the surface to breathe. This balance helps maintain structural health and prevents blistering, mold, or other moisture-related problems common in Braselton's humid conditions.

Durability is only one part of their appeal. Sustainable coatings also preserve a home's curb appeal much longer than paint alone. Their reflective surface helps keep pigments from fading under direct sunlight, maintaining a clean and vibrant look throughout the seasons. For homeowners who value aesthetics as much as protection, this combination delivers lasting satisfaction and peace of mind.

Builders across Braselton are increasingly adopting sustainable coatings as part of their commitment to quality construction. By applying these finishes during or shortly after building, they ensure each home achieves higher standards of endurance and energy performance. This proactive approach reduces warranty claims and strengthens customer confidence in the long-term value of their work.

Homeowners also see benefits that go beyond visual appeal. Sustainable coatings resist mildew and mold, require less maintenance, and reduce the need for strong cleaning agents. This helps preserve both the home's appearance and the health of its materials. In Georgia's climate, where moisture and heat are constant, this level of protection offers a practical solution that extends the life of every surface.

The HelloNation article also highlights the energy performance of reflective coatings. By lowering surface temperatures and reducing heat absorption, these coatings contribute to modest energy savings during the hottest months. While results vary by home design and exposure, the overall effect supports a more sustainable and efficient living environment.

In the long run, sustainable coatings deliver clear financial and environmental advantages. Their extended lifespan means fewer resources used and less waste generated. This longevity supports a circular approach to construction and maintenance, one focused on quality materials built to endure rather than be replaced. The Ecklunds note that this philosophy aligns with Braselton's growing emphasis on responsible development and community pride.

As Braselton's neighborhoods continue to expand, sustainability has become more than a design choice. It reflects a shared commitment to building homes that protect both residents and the environment. Sustainable coatings demonstrate that durability and environmental care can work hand in hand, helping every new home remain strong, efficient, and visually appealing for decades.

How Sustainable Coatings Protect Braselton Homes from Heat & Humidity features insights from Roxanne and Jeff Ecklund, Painting Experts of Braselton, GA, in HelloNation.

