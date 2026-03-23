In HelloNation, Pediatric Expert George Stickney, MD, FAAP of Lawrenceville, GA, Shares Sick Care Advice

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do parents know when a sick child needs more than rest and fluids? A HelloNation article featuring George Stickney, MD, FAAP of Gwinnett Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine in Lawrenceville, GA, answers this critical question by outlining when symptoms signal the need for professional sick care.

George Stickney, MD, FAAP - Gwinnett Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine Speed Speed

The article explains that many common illnesses in children resolve on their own. Minor issues like a mild cough, runny nose, or general fatigue typically improve with time and are part of normal immune development. In these cases, home care and close monitoring may be enough. However, knowing when an illness shifts from routine to serious is where parental decisions become more complex.

Fever is one of the most frequent concerns that prompt a visit to the pediatrician. While fevers are common, the article points out that a fever that lingers for several days or keeps returning may signal a problem. In these cases, seeking pediatric medical care can help determine whether an underlying infection needs to be addressed.

Breathing difficulties are another clear warning sign. A sick child who shows signs of labored breathing, wheezing, or frequent coughing should be evaluated. According to the article, any indication that a child is struggling to breathe comfortably is a strong reason to seek medical attention without delay.

The article highlights dehydration as a serious concern during childhood illness, especially when vomiting or diarrhea is present. A child who is not drinking fluids, has dry lips or mouth, or produces fewer wet diapers may be dehydrated. These symptoms can make the illness worse and typically require prompt sick care.

Pain that disrupts daily life is another reason to contact a pediatrician. Persistent headaches, earaches, or stomach pain that interferes with sleep or normal activity may point to more than a minor illness. The article stresses that worsening symptoms or pain that increases over time should not be ignored.

Changes in a child's behavior are often one of the strongest indicators that professional help is needed. A child who becomes lethargic, difficult to wake, extremely irritable, or unresponsive may be experiencing a more serious condition. Behavior, the article notes, often reflects how well the child is coping with the illness overall.

Infants and younger children present a unique challenge since they can't describe what they're feeling. For these age groups, the article advises erring on the side of caution. Subtle physical changes or unusual behaviors should prompt a call to the pediatrician, especially if the child is not eating, sleeping, or responding normally.

Parents are also encouraged not to second-guess themselves. Pediatric offices expect and welcome questions. The article emphasizes that reaching out does not mean overreacting. In fact, discussing concerns early on often helps determine whether at-home monitoring is appropriate or if an in-office visit for pediatric medical care is recommended.

Trusting instincts is another key point in the article. Even if a sick child's symptoms appear mild, something may still feel off. Parents are often the first to sense when their child isn't acting like themselves, and that intuition is an important part of deciding when to seek care.

Delays in medical attention can result in more serious health problems. Untreated infections may spread or become harder to manage over time. The article reinforces that prompt pediatric medical care can prevent complications and often leads to a quicker recovery.

The article, When Your Child Actually Needs Sick Care, features insights from Dr. George Stickney, Pediatric Expert of Lawrenceville, GA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation