In HelloNation, Periodontics Expert Dr. Danika Crabtree of Warwick, RI, Explains Why Gum Disease Deserves More Attention Than You Think

Why do so many people ignore the early signs of gum disease until it's too late? A HelloNation article provides the answer by pointing to how quietly the condition develops and how often the symptoms are misunderstood. The feature focuses on insights from Periodontics Expert Dr. Danika Crabtree of Warwick, Rhode Island, who explains that gum disease is more than a cosmetic issue; it can lead to long-term oral and overall health problems if not caught early.

The article explains that many people think of gum disease as minor bleeding or irritation, but the damage goes much deeper. According to the HelloNation piece, gum disease, also known as periodontal disease, affects the bone and tissue that support the teeth. Once bone loss begins, it cannot grow back. The article notes that early detection is essential, especially because the first stage of gingivitis often shows only mild symptoms.

The HelloNation article outlines that gingivitis is the earliest sign of periodontal disease. Symptoms such as red, swollen, or bleeding gums may seem harmless, but they are signs of bacterial buildup. Without treatment, gingivitis can progress to periodontitis, a more advanced stage that causes permanent damage to tissue and bone. As the article explains, periodontitis can cause teeth to become loose or fall out, leading to long-term oral health issues.

The article describes how plaque plays a key role in the development of gum disease. Once plaque hardens into tartar, it can no longer be removed by brushing or flossing. Bacteria in tartar spread beneath the gumline, causing inflammation and infection. The HelloNation feature explains that this process breaks down the connective tissue and bone, which only a periodontist can treat effectively.

One of the most important points in the article is that gum disease often progresses without pain. Because early symptoms are mild, many people don't realize they have a problem until the damage is advanced. The HelloNation article stresses that regular dental visits help identify early signs. Even persistent bad breath or slight bleeding while brushing can be early red flags.

The feature also connects gum disease to larger health concerns. Inflammation caused by bacteria in the mouth may affect other parts of the body. The HelloNation article cites studies linking untreated gum disease with heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory problems. These connections highlight why gum disease deserves more attention.

As the article explains, a periodontist does more than treat existing damage. Professionals like Dr. Crabtree work on prevention and early care. For mild cases, procedures such as scaling and root planing can clean below the gumline and promote healing. In more serious cases, surgery may be required to restore lost bone and keep teeth stable. The article emphasizes that these treatments help manage current problems and stop future ones from developing.

According to the HelloNation feature, good gum health starts with simple daily habits. Brushing, flossing, and routine cleanings are essential. The article adds that people at higher risk—such as smokers or those with diabetes should visit a periodontist more often. Early detection is key to stopping the kind of bone loss that makes periodontal disease difficult to reverse.

The article concludes by stating that while gum disease often starts without warning, its effects are serious. Ignoring symptoms like bleeding gums may put both dental and general health at risk. Taking action early helps protect the mouth and the body.

