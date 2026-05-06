In HelloNation, Periodontics Expert Dr. Scott Kissel of Manhattan, NY, Explains How Laser Treatment Changes Periodontal Care

MANHATTAN, N.Y., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Can laser technology make treating gum disease more precise and comfortable? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Dr. Scott Kissel, Periodontics Expert of Manhattan, NY. The article explores how laser periodontal treatment is transforming the way periodontal care is delivered by targeting infection while preserving healthy tissue.

Dr. Scott Kissel - Periodontist - NYC Periodontics & Implant Dentistry Speed Speed

The article begins by explaining that laser periodontal treatment uses concentrated light energy to remove bacteria and diseased tissue from below the gumline. Unlike traditional surgery, this method does not require scalpels or sutures. Instead, the laser provides access to infected areas with minimal trauma, which allows for more focused and precise care.

Periodontal disease, the article notes, often starts quietly when bacteria build up beneath the gums and trigger inflammation. Over time, this can damage gum tissue and even the bone that supports the teeth. Laser periodontal treatment helps reduce that bacterial load while leaving healthy gum tissue intact, which is essential for long-term healing and function.

Dr. Scott Kissel is one of the first periodontists in New York to specialize in this unique treatment method that combines the advantages of the endoscope with LANAP, a laser-assisted approach designed to treat gum disease with greater precision and reduced trauma.

One of the biggest differences between this approach and traditional methods is how the gums are handled. Standard periodontal surgery often requires cutting and folding back gum tissue, which can lead to discomfort and longer healing. The article explains that laser treatment reduces this disruption, which may result in less bleeding and swelling.

Patients often report a more comfortable experience during and after laser treatment. With fewer incisions and no sutures, recovery may begin more quickly, and many patients are able to return to normal routines sooner than expected. According to the article, this makes laser periodontal treatment a good option for those seeking a less invasive solution to gum disease.

Another advantage covered in the article is improved infection control. The laser helps disinfect the treated areas while removing diseased tissue, reducing the chance of continued infection. This can help stabilize periodontal disease and limit its impact on nearby structures, including the bone.

The article emphasizes that preserving bone support is critical in periodontal care. Bone loss can result from untreated periodontal disease and lead to loose teeth or tooth loss. By managing infection more precisely, laser treatment may slow or prevent further bone loss, protecting the long-term health of the patient's smile.

While not every patient is a candidate for laser periodontal treatment, the article notes that it can be an effective choice in many cases. Factors such as the severity of the disease, gum condition, and overall health all influence whether this approach is appropriate. A detailed evaluation helps guide treatment decisions.

The article also stresses that laser periodontal treatment is often just one part of a broader care plan. It may be used alongside deep cleanings or other therapies, depending on the patient's needs. This flexible approach allows care to be personalized and effective.

Some patients may be uncertain about newer technology, but the article explains that laser periodontal treatment has been refined over many years and is now widely recognized as a valuable tool in modern periodontal care. Its benefits continue to expand as more providers gain experience with this technique.

The article also reminds patients that treatment does not end with the procedure itself. Maintaining results requires ongoing care, including daily hygiene and regular dental visits. This helps manage bacteria and reduce the risk of future infection.

In the end, the article presents laser periodontal treatment as a forward-thinking option that combines precision with comfort. Preserving gum tissue, limiting bleeding, and supporting faster healing, it offers a gentler alternative for managing periodontal disease.

How Laser Treatment Changes Periodontal Care features insights from Dr. Scott Kissel, Periodontics Expert of Manhattan, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation