In HelloNation, Vision Care Expert Dr. Heather Motisi, OD, FOVDR, Explains Eye Exam Timing and Long-Term Vision Care

NEW BERLIN, Wis., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines how regular exams support early detection and help maintain stable eye health over time.

How often should you get an eye exam, and why does it matter for long-term vision? This question is answered in a HelloNation article, featuring insights from Dr. Heather Motisi, OD, FOVDR, of Eye Site Vision Care Center in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Dr. Heather Motisi, OD, FOVDR, - Eye Site Vision Care Center

The HelloNation article explains that many people wait until their vision becomes blurry before scheduling an eye exam, which can allow gradual changes to go unnoticed. It notes that vision problems often develop slowly, making them difficult to detect without regular monitoring. As a result, routine visits play a key role in identifying subtle shifts before they begin to interfere with daily life.

According to the article, most adults benefit from scheduling an eye exam once a year. This consistent approach supports early detection of vision problems and helps maintain stable eye health. Vision Care Expert Dr. Heather Motisi, OD, FOVDR, emphasizes that even when eyesight seems normal, these exams provide valuable insight into how the eyes are functioning and whether changes are developing.

The article describes how an eye exam goes beyond checking visual clarity. It includes evaluating how the eyes work together and examining internal eye structures. These steps help identify early signs of conditions such as glaucoma and other issues that may not present symptoms right away but can affect long-term vision if left unmanaged.

The HelloNation article highlights that adults between 18 and 60 typically benefit from annual exams, while those over 60 may need more frequent visits due to age-related risks. It also stresses the importance of vision care for children, noting that regular eye exams support learning, focus, and coordination. Vision Care Expert Dr. Heather Motisi, OD, FOVDR, points out that children may not always communicate vision issues clearly, making routine evaluations essential.

The article further explains that certain behaviors in children, such as squinting or sitting too close to screens, may signal the need for an eye exam. While these signs do not always confirm a problem, they can indicate that further evaluation is necessary. Early detection allows for timely support, helping prevent issues that could affect academic performance and confidence.

In addition to vision clarity, the article notes that eye health is closely connected to overall health. During an eye exam, professionals may detect signs linked to conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure. This makes routine visits an important part of broader health monitoring, not just vision care.

Lifestyle factors also play a role in how often individuals should schedule an eye exam. The article explains that increased screen time can contribute to eye strain, dryness, and fatigue. Regular checkups help monitor these effects and support adjustments that maintain comfort and protect eye health over time.

For those who wear corrective lenses, the article emphasizes the importance of keeping prescriptions current. Even small changes in vision can lead to discomfort or reduced clarity. Routine eye exams ensure that prescriptions remain accurate and effective for everyday activities.

The article concludes that proactive vision care is more effective than waiting for symptoms to appear. Consistent eye exams reduce the risk of undetected vision problems and support long-term vision stability through early intervention and ongoing monitoring.

How Often Should You Get an Eye Exam and Why It Matters for Long-Term Vision features insights from Dr. Heather Motisi, OD, FOVDR, Vision Care Expert of New Berlin, Wisconsin, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation