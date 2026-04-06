In HelloNation, Periodontics Expert Dr. Scott Kissel of Manhattan, NY, Explains How to Care for Dental Implants the Right Way

MANHATTAN, N.Y., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Do dental implants need more care than natural teeth? That question is addressed in a HelloNation article featuring Dr. Scott Kissel, Periodontics Expert of Manhattan, NY. The article explains how implant care is different from general dental hygiene and why long-term success depends on careful daily habits and regular professional cleanings.

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The article begins by clarifying a common misunderstanding. Dental implants are often thought of as low-maintenance, but that is not the case. Implants differ from natural teeth in how they connect to the gums and how they defend against bacteria. Unlike teeth, implants have a weaker immune response and lack the same natural protective seal. As a result, they require more attention to oral hygiene to prevent bone loss and gum inflammation.

Daily hygiene is the foundation of effective implant care. The article explains that brushing at least twice a day with a soft toothbrush is essential to remove plaque from around the implant crown and gumline. Special care should be taken where the implant meets the gums, since this area is more vulnerable to irritation and infection.

Flossing is just as important. The article highlights that standard floss and implant-specific tools help clean areas that a toothbrush cannot reach. These include spaces between the implant and nearby teeth where debris often collects. Implant-specific floss, interdental brushes, and water-based cleaners are also recommended to support long-term stability.

Healthy gums are described as critical for keeping dental implants in place. The article notes that bleeding, swelling, or irritation near the implant can be early signs of a problem. Because implants do not develop cavities, gum health becomes the central focus. When inflammation sets in, it can lead to damage in the bone supporting the implant.

To address this, professional cleanings are emphasized as an essential part of implant care. The article explains that specialized aerosol-based tools are used to clean implants thoroughly without scratching their surfaces. These tools rely on specific particles delivered through air and water to clean safely and effectively. Cleanings also allow for early detection of changes in gum or bone health.

Regular dental checkups with X-rays are also important. According to the article, these images help monitor bone levels around the implant. Bone support can decline gradually without symptoms, so imaging allows specialists to spot problems before they advance.

The article also discusses lifestyle factors that can affect the health of dental implants. Smoking, poor oral hygiene, and uncontrolled medical conditions like diabetes all raise the risk of complications. Patients are encouraged to manage these risks actively to protect their investment in implant care.

A common myth the article dispels is that dental implants are easier to care for than natural teeth. In truth, they demand at least the same level of care, if not more. Because implants rely entirely on healthy gum tissue and bone support, even a small lapse in routine can lead to serious issues.

Early signs of trouble, such as redness or bleeding, should not be ignored, even if there is no pain. The article explains that prompt evaluation can prevent minor inflammation from developing into bone loss, which is harder to treat once it begins.

In closing, the article reinforces that the long-term success of dental implants depends on a combination of brushing, flossing, and implant-specific cleaning routines, along with consistent professional oversight. These steps help protect gum health and maintain bone support for years to come.

How to Care for Dental Implants the Right Way features insights from Dr. Scott Kissel, Periodontics Expert of Manhattan, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation