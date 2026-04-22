The article outlines how moisture control and regular inspections help prevent pest infestations in crawl spaces.

JASPER, Ga., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is one of the most overlooked causes of pest problems in a home? HelloNation has published an article that explains how neglected crawl spaces can lead to serious pest and moisture issues.

Brittany Thacker, General Manager Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that crawl spaces often create ideal conditions for pests because they are dark, damp, and enclosed. These areas can attract termites, rodents, and moisture-driven insects that thrive in humid conditions. The article notes that homes in regions like North Georgia are especially vulnerable because of consistent humidity levels that encourage pest activity.

The article describes how pests enter crawl spaces through small openings that are often overlooked. Cracks around utility lines, aging access doors, open vents, and decaying wood can all serve as entry points. Without routine inspections, these vulnerabilities may go unnoticed, allowing infestations to develop over time.

Pest Control Expert Brittany Thacker is featured in the article, which emphasizes that moisture plays a central role in pest problems. The article explains that excess moisture attracts termites and other insects and creates conditions for mold growth. Managing humidity levels is presented as a key step in reducing the likelihood of infestations.

The HelloNation article highlights several warning signs that may indicate crawl space issues. Musty odors, elevated indoor humidity, visible mold, warped flooring, and signs of pest activity near access points can all signal underlying problems. The article notes that these symptoms are often linked to conditions beneath the home rather than within living spaces.

The article also outlines practical steps homeowners can take to improve crawl space conditions. Installing a vapor barrier across the ground and extending it up the walls can help limit moisture buildup. Proper drainage, including directing water away from the foundation, is also important for maintaining a dry environment.

Sealing entry points is another key recommendation discussed in the article. Using materials such as mesh, foam, or other barriers to close gaps around pipes and vents can help prevent pests from entering. Ensuring that crawl space doors fit securely further reduces the likelihood of intrusion.

In addition, the article explains that reducing clutter in crawl spaces can limit pest activity. Items such as cardboard, wood debris, and insulation can provide nesting materials. Keeping the area clean and using sealed storage containers can help minimize these risks.

Pest Control Expert Brittany Thacker is referenced throughout the article as a source of insight, with guidance presented through the HelloNation editorial perspective. The article also emphasizes the importance of scheduling regular inspections to identify early signs of pest activity, moisture issues, or structural concerns before they become more serious.

The article concludes that maintaining a clean, sealed, and dry crawl space is essential for long-term pest prevention. Combining moisture control, proper sealing, and routine inspections can help protect both the structure of the home and indoor air quality.

Common Mistake: Ignoring the Crawl Space features insights from Brittany Thacker, Pest Control Expert of Jasper, Georgia, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation