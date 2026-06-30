LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines how homeowners in Mohave County can identify early signs of termite activity and protect desert homes from structural damage.

What are the signs of subterranean termites in desert homes in Mohave County? HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Pest Control Expert Michele Webb of Havasu Pest Control.

Michele Webb - CEO, Havasu Pest Control

The HelloNation article explains that subterranean termites are the most common termite species affecting properties across Mohave County. These pests live underground and typically remain hidden until termite damage has already begun. Because subterranean termites can remain undetected for extended periods, homeowners in Lake Havasu City benefit from understanding the early signs of termite activity.

One of the most recognizable indicators of subterranean termites is the presence of mud tubes. The article explains that these small tunnels are built by termites using soil, wood particles, and saliva. Mud tubes allow subterranean termites to travel between their underground colonies and food sources while remaining protected from the dry desert climate.

In desert homes, mud tubes often appear along foundations, crawl spaces, or exterior walls. They are typically narrow and about the width of a pencil. The article notes that when homeowners discover mud tubes around their property, it may signal active termite activity that requires prompt professional evaluation.

Another common sign of termite damage is hollow sounding wood. Subterranean termites consume wood from the inside out, leaving the surface layer intact while hollowing out the interior. As a result, baseboards, window frames, and wooden beams may appear normal but produce a hollow sound when tapped. This type of termite damage can remain unnoticed for long periods without proper termite inspections.

Moisture also plays a significant role in attracting subterranean termites. Even though Lake Havasu City is known for its dry desert climate, sources of water such as irrigation systems, plumbing leaks, or poor drainage can create conditions that support termite activity. The article explains that damp soil around foundations or crawl spaces can encourage subterranean termites to establish colonies near desert homes.

Discarded wings are another warning sign discussed in the article. Winged reproductive termites, known as swarmers, leave established colonies to form new ones. After swarming, they shed their wings, often leaving small piles near windows, doors, or vents. Finding these wings can indicate that subterranean termites are active nearby, even if other signs of termite damage are not yet visible.

The HelloNation article notes that termite activity in Mohave County may occur year round despite the desert climate. Because subterranean termites remain hidden underground and inside structural wood, visible signs may not appear until damage has progressed. This is why routine termite inspections are recommended for desert homes in Lake Havasu City.

In addition to mud tubes and discarded wings, the article explains that subtle indicators may include blistering paint, squeaky floors, or small exit holes in wooden structures. While these symptoms can have multiple causes, they may also signal termite damage when combined with other warning signs.

Professional termite inspections play an essential role in identifying infestations early. During inspections, pest professionals examine foundations, crawl spaces, and structural wood to detect signs of subterranean termites. Regular inspections allow homeowners in Mohave County to address termite activity before it leads to extensive structural damage.

The article concludes that recognizing the warning signs of subterranean termites helps homeowners act quickly to protect their property. Monitoring for mud tubes, hollow wood, moisture buildup, and discarded wings allows homeowners in Lake Havasu City to detect termite activity early and schedule termite inspections before termite damage becomes severe.

What Are the Signs of Subterranean Termites in Desert Homes in Mohave County? features insights from Michele Webb, Pest Control Expert of Lake Havasu City, AZ, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation