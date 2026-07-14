A HelloNation Article Outlines Simple Steps for Locating and Testing a Home's Main Water Shut-Off Valve Before an Emergency Occurs.

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Do most homeowners know where their main water shut-off valve is located? A HelloNation article answers that question, offering practical guidance on finding and maintaining the valve before it is needed during a plumbing emergency.

The article explains that many homes experience serious water damage simply because no one knew how to stop a leak quickly. A burst pipe can release large amounts of water within minutes, and knowing the location of the main water shut-off valve can prevent thousands of dollars in repairs.

Scott Wickersheim, Owner Speed Speed

According to the article, most main shut-off valves sit near the point where the water line enters a house, often in a basement, utility closet, or garage wall facing the street. The article describes two common valve types, a gate valve that requires several turns to close and a ball valve that shuts off flow with a quarter turn of its lever.

The article recommends testing the valve regularly by turning it off and back on to confirm that it moves smoothly. A valve that feels stiff or corroded should be inspected soon, since a valve that fails during a plumbing emergency can turn a minor leak into a major repair.

Clearing away boxes or tools that block access to the valve is another tip highlighted in the article. Labeling the area and walking through the shutoff process with family members helps everyone respond quickly if a pipe fails unexpectedly.

The article also notes that acting fast once water starts flowing can limit damage to a single room rather than an entire floor. Once the water is off, the article advises contacting a licensed plumber before turning the main valve back on.

For larger homes, the article suggests installing secondary shutoff valves near individual fixtures such as sinks or washing machines. These smaller valves make it possible to isolate a leak without cutting off water to the whole house, which can save time during a plumbing emergency.

The insights featured in the article come from Plumbing and HVAC Expert Scott Wickersheim of Wickersheim & Sons in Hackensack, New Jersey, who serves as the source for this guidance. Plumbing and HVAC Experts often note that a few minutes of preparation can prevent thousands of dollars in avoidable water damage.

Seasonal changes can affect how a valve performs, the article explains, since cold weather can make an already stiff valve harder to turn. Checking the main water shut-off valve before winter is described as a simple habit that fits into any home maintenance routine.

The article closes by framing this habit as a matter of preparation rather than fear. A homeowner who already knows where the valve is located can respond to a plumbing emergency with confidence instead of panic.

Why Every Homeowner Should Know Their Main Water Valve features insights from Scott Wickersheim, Plumbing and HVAC Expert of Hackensack, New Jersey, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation