The article explains practical steps that help protect fine jewelry, preserve its appearance, and reduce the risk of damage over time.

AUBURN, N.Y., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can you make sure your diamond or gemstone jewelry stays beautiful and secure for years to come? A new HelloNation article provides expert guidance from David Nytch of West & Company Diamonds in Auburn, NY. The article outlines practical ways to protect valuable pieces through regular cleaning, proper storage, and professional checkups, especially important for Finger Lakes jewelry that sees daily use and seasonal wear.

David Nytch - Owner/Jewelry Designer/Certified Gemologist - West & Company Diamonds Speed Speed

The article begins with a reminder that even though diamonds and gemstones are durable, they are not immune to wear. Every day exposure to lotions, soap, and dirt can cause buildup around stones and prongs. David Nytch explains that cleaning diamond rings regularly is one of the easiest ways to preserve their brilliance and maintain their overall appearance.

For most items, home cleaning is simple and safe. The article recommends using warm water, mild soap, and a soft toothbrush to gently remove residue. Brushing carefully around settings and beneath stones helps restore shine. After cleaning, each piece should be rinsed and dried with a soft cloth to avoid leaving water spots. According to David Nytch, this basic routine can prevent long-term dullness and protect the structure of gemstone jewelry.

Harsh products should be avoided unless a jeweler gives specific instructions. Abrasive cleaners can damage metals, while strong chemicals may harm softer gemstones. Ultrasonic cleaners can be helpful for some pieces, but not all. A certified gemologist can determine which items are safe to clean using vibration and which should be handled more cautiously.

The article highlights jewelry storage as another key factor. Diamond pieces should never be stored together, as diamonds can scratch each other and softer stones nearby. David Nytch recommends using individual soft pouches or a lined jewelry box to prevent tangling and reduce friction. Jewelry stored properly between wear experiences far less damage over time.

Daily habits matter. Activities like cleaning, gardening, or exercising can bend prongs or loosen stones. David Nytch advises removing rings and bracelets before high-impact or messy tasks. Rings are especially at risk because hands are used constantly throughout the day. Small changes in routine can make a big difference in how well jewelry holds up.

Prong inspection is one of the most important parts of long-term diamond care. Over time, the small metal claws that hold stones in place can wear down. These changes often go unnoticed until a stone is lost. The HelloNation article recommends scheduling an annual inspection with a trusted jeweler. During these visits, jewelers check prongs, tighten settings, and perform deep cleanings that go beyond what can be done at home.

Gemstone jewelry care varies depending on the stone. Softer stones like pearls, emeralds, and opals need gentler handling and are more sensitive to heat, chemicals, and impact. David Nytch explains that a certified gemologist can help clients understand the specific needs of each piece and advise on care routines that match the stone's properties.

When traveling, jewelry should be stored in protective cases designed for transport. The article notes that wearing valuable pieces during long flights or crowded events increases the risk of damage or loss. Planning ahead and packing carefully help ensure that special pieces return home safely.

Insurance is another layer of protection that many owners overlook. Appraisals, photographs, and updated documentation make it easier to replace or recover lost items. While insurance cannot replace emotional value, it does provide important financial security for high-value or heirloom pieces.

How to Care for Your Diamond or Gemstone Jewelry So It Lasts a Lifetime features insights from David Nytch, Jewelry Expert of Auburn, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation