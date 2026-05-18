In HelloNation, Plumbing Expert Ken Settje Explains Causes of a High Water Bill

The article outlines common plumbing problems that can increase water usage and cause unexpectedly high monthly bills.

TIMBERLAKE, Va., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why does a water bill suddenly increase even when household water usage seems unchanged? The answer is explained in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Plumbing Expert Ken Settje of Plumb Care Plumbing Inc in Timberlake, Virginia.

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The HelloNation article explains that a high water bill often signals hidden plumbing problems rather than a simple change in water usage. When leaks or malfunctioning fixtures go unnoticed, large amounts of water may be wasted over time. Understanding the most common causes helps homeowners identify the source of the problem and take steps to protect their plumbing system.

One of the most frequent causes of a high water bill is a running toilet. The article explains that even a small internal leak inside the tank can waste hundreds of gallons of water each month. Components such as worn flappers, faulty fill valves, or improperly adjusted chains can allow water to flow continuously into the bowl. Because these leaks often produce only subtle sounds, many homeowners do not notice the issue until the water bill increases.

Leaks in supply lines and hidden pipes are another common cause of increased water usage. The article notes that these leaks may occur inside walls, beneath floors, or underground, making them difficult to detect. Warning signs may include damp spots on floors, water stains on walls, puddles near fixtures, or a sudden rise in the water bill. Identifying and repairing these leaks quickly helps prevent water waste and protects the home from long-term structural damage.

The article also highlights slab leaks as a potential source of unusually high water bills. A slab leak occurs when pipes beneath the concrete foundation begin leaking. These plumbing problems can remain hidden until noticeable symptoms appear. The article describes warning signs such as warm areas on the floor, small cracks in walls, or reduced water pressure throughout the home. Because slab leaks occur beneath the foundation, professional inspection is often required to locate and repair the problem.

Outdoor irrigation systems can also contribute to a high water bill. The article explains that broken sprinkler heads, leaking valves, or damaged drip lines may continue running without obvious signs of trouble. Irrigation systems that operate improperly can significantly increase water usage, particularly during warmer months when watering schedules increase. Regular inspection and maintenance of irrigation equipment helps ensure water is used efficiently while preventing unnecessary waste.

Temporary changes in water usage may also cause a short-term increase in the water bill. The article notes that activities such as filling a swimming pool, hosting large gatherings, or performing extensive outdoor cleaning can raise water consumption temporarily. These situations are usually easy to identify, but homeowners should still monitor their water usage to determine whether the increase is temporary or part of a larger plumbing problem.

The HelloNation article recommends a systematic approach when investigating a high water bill. Homeowners are encouraged to inspect toilets, faucets, and visible supply lines for leaks or signs of running water. Checking irrigation systems and monitoring water usage patterns over several weeks can also help reveal the source of the increase.

When the cause of high water usage cannot be identified through visual inspection, the article explains that a professional plumber can conduct a more detailed evaluation. Specialized tools allow plumbers to detect hidden leaks, slab issues, or underground pipe failures that may not be visible during a routine inspection. Early detection allows repairs to be made before water waste or structural damage becomes more severe.

The article concludes that a high water bill is often a warning sign of underlying plumbing problems such as running toilets, hidden leaks, slab leaks, or irrigation system malfunctions. By paying attention to changes in water usage and addressing issues promptly, homeowners can reduce waste, maintain an efficient plumbing system, and avoid costly future repairs.

Why Is My Water Bill Suddenly High? features insights from Ken Settje, Plumbing Expert of Timberlake, Virginia, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation