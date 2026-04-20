In HelloNation, Plumbing Expert Ken Settje Explains Causes of Low Water Pressure

The article outlines common causes of low water pressure and explains how homeowners can identify and resolve underlying plumbing issues.

LYNCHBURG, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why does water pressure drop in a home even when daily usage habits remain the same? The answer is explained in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Plumbing Expert Ken Settje of Plumb Care Plumbing Inc in Lynchburg, Virginia.

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The HelloNation article explains that low water pressure can affect routine activities such as showering, washing dishes, and doing laundry. When water flow becomes inconsistent or weak, it often signals an underlying issue within the plumbing system. In many Lynchburg homes, this problem is especially common due to aging infrastructure and older piping materials.

One of the most common causes of low water pressure is mineral buildup inside pipes. The article describes how calcium and magnesium deposits accumulate over time, particularly in older galvanized or iron pipes. As these minerals build up, they narrow the internal diameter of pipes and restrict water flow. This restriction leads to reduced pressure at fixtures throughout the home. While some buildup can be treated, more severe cases may require professional cleaning or pipe replacement to restore proper water pressure.

The article also addresses the role of leaks in a plumbing system. While small leaks do not typically reduce water pressure on their own, they can increase water usage and cause damage to walls, floors, and foundations. In rare situations where multiple leaks exist, the combined effect may impact water pressure at certain fixtures. The article notes that signs of leaks include damp areas, water stains, higher water bills, and visible puddles. Prompt repair helps maintain efficient water flow and protects the plumbing system.

Pressure regulators are another important factor in maintaining consistent water pressure. The article explains that these devices control how water enters the home from the municipal supply. When a pressure regulator malfunctions, homeowners may experience fluctuating or consistently low water pressure. In some cases, unusual noises such as banging may also occur. Adjusting or replacing a faulty pressure regulator can restore stable water flow and prevent additional strain on the plumbing system.

Homes that rely on a well system may experience different causes of low water pressure. The article explains that issues with a pressure switch, well pump, or pressure tank can affect water delivery. Signs of well system problems include irregular water flow, low pressure at fixtures, or unusual pump activity. The article notes that a waterlogged pressure tank may produce a dull sound when tapped, indicating it is not functioning properly. Addressing these issues helps restore reliable water pressure and maintain the efficiency of the system.

The HelloNation article also explains that running multiple fixtures at once can temporarily affect water pressure. However, noticeable drops during normal usage may indicate a deeper issue, such as partially clogged pipes, a malfunctioning pressure regulator, or insufficient municipal water volume. In some cases, installing a booster pump may help improve consistent water flow throughout the home.

Municipal supply conditions can also influence water pressure in Lynchburg homes. The article notes that maintenance work, mainline breaks, or high demand in the area can lead to temporary drops in pressure. Checking with the local water provider can help determine whether the issue originates outside the home or within the plumbing system.

The article concludes that identifying the root cause of low water pressure is essential for restoring proper function and preventing further damage. Regular monitoring, timely repairs, and professional evaluation when needed help homeowners maintain consistent water flow and protect the long-term performance of their plumbing system.

Why Is My Water Pressure Low? features insights from Ken Settje, Plumbing Expert of Lynchburg, Virginia, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation