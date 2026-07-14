In HelloNation, Plumbing Expert Ken Settje Explains When Plumbing Replacement Is Necessary in Older Homes

The article outlines warning signs that aging plumbing systems may require repiping to protect water quality and prevent costly damage.

TIMBERLAKE, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When should homeowners consider plumbing replacement in older homes that still rely on aging pipes? The answer is explored in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Plumbing Expert Ken Settje of Plumb Care Plumbing Inc in Timberlake, Virginia.

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The HelloNation article explains that many older homes in Virginia still operate with plumbing systems that were installed decades ago. While pipes can last for many years, all plumbing systems eventually deteriorate. Aging pipes may corrode, leak, or restrict water flow, which can affect comfort, water quality, and the overall reliability of the plumbing system. Understanding when plumbing replacement becomes necessary helps Virginia homeowners avoid unexpected failures and protect their homes from water damage.

Frequent leaks are often one of the first signs that plumbing replacement may be required. The article explains that older pipes made from materials such as galvanized steel, iron, or early copper can corrode internally over time. As corrosion progresses, pipes may develop pinhole leaks or slow drips that eventually lead to larger breaks. These leaks can occur inside walls or under floors, where they may remain hidden until water stains or structural damage appear. The article notes that homeowners who rely on repeated patch repairs may ultimately spend more than they would on a planned repiping project.

Low water pressure is another common indicator that pipes in older homes are deteriorating. Over time, rust, corrosion, and mineral buildup can reduce the interior diameter of pipes. This restriction slows water flow to fixtures and appliances throughout the home. The article explains that while minor issues such as clogged faucet aerators can sometimes affect pressure, consistent low water pressure across multiple fixtures usually indicates a larger plumbing system problem. In these cases, plumbing replacement may be necessary to restore reliable water flow.

Changes in water quality can also signal aging pipes. The article notes that discolored or rusty water is often caused by corrosion inside older plumbing lines. Iron particles released from deteriorating pipes may cause water to appear yellow, brown, or metallic in color. This corrosion can also stain sinks, tubs, and laundry while introducing sediment into appliances such as water heaters and dishwashers. Replacing aging pipes helps restore clean water flow and reduces the maintenance issues caused by corrosion.

The materials used in older plumbing systems play an important role in determining whether repiping is needed. The article explains that many Virginia homes built before the 1970s used galvanized steel or iron pipes, which are particularly prone to corrosion over time. Homes constructed between the 1970s and 1990s may contain polybutylene piping, a material known to degrade and fail unexpectedly. Even copper pipes, which are generally durable, may develop pinhole leaks under certain water conditions. Identifying the type of piping present in older homes helps homeowners determine whether plumbing replacement or targeted repairs are the best solution.

Repiping an aging plumbing system offers several benefits beyond addressing worn pipes. The article describes how modern materials such as PEX or updated copper piping are corrosion-resistant and designed for long-term durability. Installing new pipes can improve water pressure, provide consistent hot water delivery, and reduce the risk of future leaks. Upgrading the plumbing system also protects appliances such as water heaters, washing machines, and dishwashers from damage caused by sediment or inconsistent pressure.

The HelloNation article also notes that outdoor plumbing connected to older pipes should not be overlooked. Exterior faucets, irrigation lines, and hose connections may experience corrosion or leaks that affect the broader plumbing system. Updating these components during a repiping project helps ensure the entire system operates efficiently.

The article concludes that plumbing replacement in older homes may become necessary when frequent leaks, low water pressure, declining water quality, or visible corrosion begin to appear. Addressing these warning signs early allows Virginia homeowners to plan upgrades before serious plumbing failures occur. A proactive approach to repiping helps protect the home, improve water quality, and maintain a reliable plumbing system for years to come.

When Should You Replace Plumbing in Older VA Homes? Features insights from Ken Settje, Plumbing Expert of Timberlake, Virginia, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation