In HelloNation, Title Expert Ron Yacobozzi Explains Why No Two Property Titles Are Ever Truly the Same

The article explains why every property title requires individual review to protect clear ownership and prevent costly closing delays.

AVON, Ohio, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do real estate professionals treat every title search as a unique task, even for homes that appear identical? A HelloNation article explains that no two property titles are ever truly the same, and clear ownership depends on respecting the distinct history of each transaction.

Ron Yacobozzi - President - 1st Nationwide Title Agency, Ltd. Speed Speed

Ron Yacobozzi with 1st Nationwide Title Agency, Ltd., shares why property titles must be approached individually, not as standard forms. In the article, he outlines how real estate title professionals uncover and resolve issues by treating each title search/examination as its own investigation. Even properties on the same street can have very different ownership histories, legal records, and unresolved title defects.

A property title reflects everything that has happened to a property over time. Each transfer of ownership, mortgage, lien, or legal claim becomes part of the record. Yacobozzi explains it is this layered ownership history that makes each title search unique. Some titles show a clear and simple path. Others reveal gaps or errors that must be fixed before closing.

The article explains older homes often bring special challenges. Some records may be handwritten or recorded using outdated terms. A deed from fifty years ago may describe boundaries using landmarks that no longer exist. These inconsistencies must be carefully interpreted so that today's legal/property description still matches the physical property.

Properties passed through inheritance add another level of complexity. When ownership transfers through probate or a will, the title may involve additional documents like affidavits or court filings. If any step was skipped or mishandled, questions about ownership may not surface until the sale of the property is underway.

Yacobozzi emphasizes each property title deserves close attention. Real estate title professionals must evaluate every document as part of a one-of-a-kind story, not a routine checklist. Even small errors, such as a missing release or a minor name mismatch, can lead to delays or risk to clear ownership.

Title issues also arise from liens that stay attached to a property even after being paid off. According to the HelloNation article, an old mortgage, unpaid taxes or a contractor claim may still appear on the title if it was never properly released. Clearing these items takes time and local experience.

Local rules and recording practices also affect the accuracy of a property title. Real estate title professionals familiar with the area can better identify what is normal and what needs further review. Yacobozzi explains that regional development patterns, municipal filing systems, and local survey practices all influence what a title search may uncover.

Newer properties are not exempt from title issues. The article notes that rapid construction, refinancing, or changes in subdivisions can create confusion in the public records. Agreements over shared access, easements, or boundary adjustments must also be reviewed for impact on ownership rights.

A common myth among buyers is a smooth title search means nothing unusual was found. In reality, it often means unusual items were caught and resolved early. The article explains experienced real estate title professionals frequently resolve problems behind the scenes so buyers receive free and clear ownership at closing.

Overlooking small discrepancies can have long-term consequences. A missing signature or incorrect legal description may not cause problems immediately, but may prevent a future refinance or sale. Yacobozzi reminds readers that assumptions can be costly, which is why the title work must be done thoroughly every time.

Buyers sometimes believe title issues reflect a problem with the seller. According to the article, most title defects come from events years in the past and involve people no longer connected to the property. The role of the real estate title professional is to find and fix these issues so buyers can move forward with confidence.

Why No Two Property Titles Are Ever Truly the Same features insights from Ron Yacobozzi, Title Expert of Avon, Ohio, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation