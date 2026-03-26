The article explains how routine maintenance helps prevent damage, extend system life, and maintain reliable home comfort.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can homeowners do to avoid the disruption of a failing water heater? The answer is provided in a HelloNation article that shares insights from Plumbing Expert Leslie Roe of Precision Plumbing and Heating in Traverse City, Michigan.

Leslie Roe, Co-Owner, Precision Plumbing and Heating Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that water heaters are among the most heavily used appliances in a home, yet they are often overlooked until a problem develops. The article notes that many emergency plumbing calls result from preventable issues such as sediment buildup or slow leaks that go unnoticed over time. These situations highlight the importance of routine maintenance to support consistent performance.

The article explains that traditional tank-style water heaters typically last 10 to 15 years, but performance can decline without proper care. As sediment collects at the bottom of the tank, it forces the system to work harder, reducing efficiency and increasing the risk of corrosion. The article explains that this may appear as inconsistent water temperatures, longer wait times, or unusual noises coming from the unit.

According to the article, one of the most effective maintenance steps is an annual system flush. This process helps remove sediment buildup and reduces strain on the appliance. By maintaining efficiency, homeowners can improve performance while lowering the likelihood of premature system failure.

The article also highlights the role of routine inspections in identifying opportunities for preventive upgrades. One example discussed is the use of powered anode rods, which are designed to reduce internal corrosion more effectively than traditional components. This upgrade can help extend the lifespan of water heaters, especially in areas with hard water.

As systems age, the article explains that professional evaluation becomes increasingly important. Once a unit has reached about 12 years of use, a detailed inspection can help determine whether continued maintenance is practical or if replacement is the more cost-effective option. Plumbing Experts can assess hidden wear and help homeowners make informed decisions based on the condition of the system.

The article further emphasizes that neglecting maintenance can lead to significant property damage. A leaking water heater can affect floors, walls, and surrounding materials, often before the issue is clearly visible. Early detection through routine service helps reduce the risk of these costly repairs and protects the home from more extensive damage.

Another key takeaway from the article is the importance of maintaining consistent habits. The article explains that homeowners who schedule regular service and monitor system performance are more likely to avoid unexpected breakdowns. This approach supports reliable hot water access while reducing long-term costs associated with emergency repairs or replacements.

For homeowners in hard-water regions, the article notes that proactive care is even more critical. Mineral deposits can accelerate wear and increase the likelihood of internal damage. Regular maintenance and targeted upgrades help address these conditions and improve overall system durability.

The article concludes that proactive water heater care is an essential part of responsible home maintenance. By scheduling inspections, performing routine flushing, and implementing preventive measures, homeowners can maintain efficiency, reduce risks, and ensure dependable performance year-round.

Don't Wait for Cold Showers or Floods: Proactive Water Heater Care features insights from Leslie Roe, a plumbing expert in Traverse City, Michigan, on HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation