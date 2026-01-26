In HelloNation, Pool Expert James White of Loganville, GA, Details Off-Season Pool Maintenance

LOGANVILLE, Ga., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should Georgia homeowners do with their swimming pools during winter if they don't fully close them? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring expert insights from James White of White's Pools in Loganville, GA. The article focuses on off-season pool maintenance, explaining how pools that remain partially open in Georgia's mild winters still require consistent care to stay clean, clear, and problem-free.

The article points out that winter pool care in Georgia is different from colder regions, but it's no less important. Even when a pool isn't used, the water chemistry continues to change. According to the article, ignoring the balance of chlorine, pH, and alkalinity during the off-season can lead to algae growth and surface damage. This makes routine pool water chemistry checks a year-round necessity.

Georgia pool care often involves leaving pools operational during winter, though at a reduced level. The article outlines how maintaining proper circulation, especially during colder months, helps prevent stagnant zones behind steps, benches, and tanning ledges. Off-season pool maintenance includes ensuring that pumps still run consistently enough to keep water moving and distribute chemicals properly.

The article also emphasizes debris removal as a key winter task. Falling leaves, pine needles, and fine dirt accumulate in Georgia pools throughout the off-season. If left unchecked, this organic debris can increase nutrient levels that fuel algae. Regular skimming, along with cleaning skimmer and pump baskets, plays an essential role in preventing debris buildup and keeping the water clear.

Saltwater pool owners also receive specific advice. The article explains that salt cells are vulnerable to scaling when pH levels rise during winter. Without proper monitoring, these systems can become damaged or fail to produce chlorine effectively. Off-season pool maintenance, the article notes, should include periodic salt cell checks and chemistry adjustments to protect long-term equipment performance.

Cold weather preparation is also covered. While Georgia rarely experiences prolonged freezes, the article warns that sudden cold snaps can still damage plumbing and pool equipment. Running the pump during freezing temperatures helps protect against ice blockages, and the article recommends insulating exposed pipes when frost is in the forecast.

Pool equipment maintenance is another critical element of Georgia pool care during the off-season. The article explains that filters and heaters can become clogged or malfunction after long periods of reduced use. Cleaning filters as needed and watching for signs of wear ensures that systems remain functional and ready for spring.

The article also encourages homeowners to monitor their pool's water level. Rainfall can dilute chemicals and interfere with skimming, while dry spells can cause evaporation that disrupts circulation. Consistent water level checks help maintain effective system operation throughout the winter.

One practical tip in the article is to watch for early signs of leaks or surface issues. Homeowners are advised to mark the waterline and monitor for drops that might indicate more than just evaporation. Occasional brushing of surfaces, even in the off-season, helps prevent stains and scale that are harder to clean later.

By keeping up with routine off-season tasks like debris removal, pool equipment maintenance, and algae prevention, homeowners can enjoy a smoother spring opening. The article concludes that pools cared for throughout the winter take less time and effort to reopen when warm weather returns.

