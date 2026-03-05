In HelloNation, Preschool Expert Abigail Coghlan Discusses Why Character Development Belongs in the Classroom

SPRING HILL, Tenn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does character development in preschool shape a child's long-term growth? In a HelloNation article , Abigail Coghlan of Spring Hill Academy Preschool in Spring Hill, TN, explains that character development belongs in the classroom just as much as learning letters and numbers. She highlights how early childhood education provides the foundation for both academic readiness and personal growth, ensuring children thrive socially, emotionally, and academically.

The article notes that preschool character development takes place naturally through daily routines and interactions. During group play, children learn to share, cooperate, and resolve small conflicts. Snack time fosters responsibility as children pass items or clean up. Even structured lessons teach patience and respect as students listen to teachers or wait their turn. In this way, preschool structure supports the growth of empathy, responsibility, and cooperation as much as it does academic skills.

The preschool environment is especially important in creating opportunities for character development. Group projects, from block building to science activities, encourage teamwork and patience. In classrooms where respect and inclusion are emphasized, children feel more confident to engage in lessons. When a child experiences a supportive preschool environment, they not only gain knowledge but also develop the social skills that allow them to thrive in group learning settings.

The article stresses that character development in preschool enhances academics rather than taking away from them. A child who practices patience during circle time is better prepared to focus on reading or math. Likewise, a child who has learned cooperation in play is ready to work on future problem solving tasks. Academic readiness and character development go hand in hand, and together they create a stronger foundation for future learning.

Teachers play a central role in guiding preschool character development. By modeling fairness, kindness, and respect, they set the classroom tone. Everyday routines like greeting children by name or praising cooperation reinforce these values. Lessons that include stories or activities focused on empathy and responsibility further integrate character development into the preschool structure, making it a natural part of early childhood education.

The benefits of character development extend far beyond the classroom. Children who learn empathy, respect, and responsibility in preschool carry these habits into elementary school and beyond. They are better equipped to work in teams, resolve conflicts, and build positive relationships. These social skills not only support academic readiness but also prepare children to become thoughtful members of their communities.

The article also explains how character development builds confidence. A child who feels respected and valued is more willing to take on challenges, participate in lessons, and express ideas. This confidence supports resilience, helping children approach both successes and setbacks with maturity. Within a strong preschool environment, academic readiness and personal confidence develop together.

Parents often see the impact of preschool character development at home. Children who practice cooperation in class may help siblings more readily or follow family routines with less resistance. Those who develop empathy may express their feelings respectfully or show kindness in daily interactions. These carryover effects demonstrate how character development in preschool connects directly to real-life growth.

By the time children enter kindergarten, those who have benefited from intentional preschool character development are often more prepared to succeed. They not only know how to recognize letters and numbers but also how to listen, follow directions, and show empathy toward classmates. This combination makes the transition into elementary school smoother and supports long-term success in both academics and personal development.

As the article concludes, character development belongs in the classroom because it strengthens every aspect of learning and growth. The HelloNation article, Why Character Development Belongs in the Classroom , featuring Abigail Coghlan, Preschool Expert of Spring Hill, TN, explains how preschool structure, early childhood education, and everyday problem solving create a foundation where academic readiness and personal character grow together.

