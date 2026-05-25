In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Matt Nuzie Explains What Happens After You Accept an Offer

The article outlines inspections, appraisals, underwriting, and closing steps that shape the under-contract process in Connecticut.

TRUMBULL, Conn., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What exactly happens after a seller accepts an offer on their home? A HelloNation article featuring insights from Real Estate Expert Matt Nuzie of RE/MAX in Trumbull, Connecticut, provides clear answers, explaining each step of the under-contract process that leads from acceptance to closing day.

Matt Nuzie - Realtor - RE/MAX Speed Speed

The article begins by noting that many sellers believe the hard part ends when an offer is accepted, yet several critical steps follow before reaching the closing table. Connecticut transactions include multiple stages that require attention and timely coordination. Real Estate Expert Matt Nuzie explains that understanding the under-contract process helps sellers avoid surprises and stay confident through the final stretch.

Once the offer is accepted, the home officially goes under contract. This step confirms the agreement between buyer and seller while outlining the path toward closing. The buyer typically schedules home inspections within the first week or two. Inspections review the structure, major systems, and general condition of the property. The inspector's goal is not to pass or fail the home but to identify areas that may need attention. Buyers then use this report to request repairs, ask for credits, or confirm that the home meets their expectations.

The article points out that inspection negotiations often require patience and cooperation. Some findings are minor, while others may raise concerns that need further review. Sellers who approach this stage calmly and fairly help maintain momentum in the under-contract process. Real Estate Expert Matt Nuzie notes that clear communication and practical decision-making usually lead to smoother outcomes and preserve trust between both parties.

Following inspections, the appraisal and lender review take place. The appraisal determines whether the home's contract price aligns with current market conditions. Appraisers compare recent sales, neighborhood factors, and the home's condition to form an opinion of value. If the appraisal matches or exceeds the agreed price, the process continues without interruption. If the result is lower, both sides may need to adjust expectations or provide additional documentation to support the price.

The HelloNation article explains that this stage is vital because lenders rely on the appraisal to confirm the property's worth. A strong alignment between the contract price and the appraised value allows the transaction to move forward smoothly. Real Estate Expert Matt Nuzie emphasizes that awareness of these appraisal steps can help sellers prepare for any potential adjustments.

At the same time, buyers work through the lender's underwriting timeline. Even with preapproval, lenders must verify employment, review finances, and ensure that the property meets lending standards. Underwriting can take several weeks, depending on the type of loan and the complexity of the buyer's situation. Sellers do not participate directly in this stage, but staying available for questions or quick confirmations helps keep the process on track.

As the closing nears, both parties prepare for the final walkthrough. The buyer inspects the property one last time to confirm that it remains in the same condition as when the offer was accepted. Agreed repairs should be complete, and the home should be clean and ready for move-in. Walkthroughs are typically straightforward, but they give the buyer confidence that all commitments have been honored before signing final documents.

The article also covers the seller's responsibilities during this time. Sellers must plan for utility transfers, organize keys or access codes, and ensure that all personal belongings are removed. This period can feel busy since it combines moving logistics with contract obligations. Real Estate Expert Matt Nuzie advises sellers to pace their move carefully to avoid last-minute stress and to leave the home in the condition expected by the buyer.

Connecticut closings involve coordination among attorneys, agents, and lenders. Each professional ensures that contracts, disclosures, and title documents are accurate. Any missing signature or overlooked detail can cause a delay, so responsiveness is key. The HelloNation article notes that these checks protect both sides and confirm that ownership will transfer legally and correctly.

Once all documents are finalized and approved, the closing takes place. Funds are transferred, the deed is recorded, and ownership officially changes hands. This moment marks both an end and a beginning. For sellers, it closes one chapter, while for buyers, it starts a new one. Real Estate Expert Matt Nuzie explains that the under-contract process may seem complex, but each step serves to ensure fairness and reliability.

The article concludes that understanding what happens after an offer is accepted gives sellers confidence throughout the transaction. Awareness of inspections, appraisal steps, underwriting, and closing procedures makes the entire experience smoother and more predictable. With steady communication and a clear sense of the timeline, sellers can complete the under-contract process with fewer surprises and a more efficient path to closing.

What Happens After You Accept an Offer features insights from Matt Nuzie, Real Estate Expert of Trumbull, CT, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation