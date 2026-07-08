In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Brita Pagels Explains What Buyers Should Know Before Purchasing a Historic or Landmark Home

The article outlines financial, legal, and maintenance considerations that help buyers make informed decisions about historic properties.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should buyers know before purchasing a historic or landmark home? According to a HelloNation article, Brita Pagels of Pagels Group at Berkshire Hathaway Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois, explains that these properties carry both unique opportunities and important responsibilities. Their article outlines the key steps buyers should take to prepare for the challenges and rewards of owning a piece of history.

Brita Pagels - Real Estate Broker - Pagels Group at Berkshire Hathaway Chicago Speed Speed

One of the first considerations is financial planning for restoration. Many local governments, states, and federal agencies offer incentives designed to encourage the preservation of historic properties. These may include tax credits, grants, or loans that can offset costs for projects like masonry repair, restoring windows, or preserving original details. Buyers are advised to research these opportunities early to ensure eligibility before starting renovations.

Understanding landmark status is another critical step. A home can either be individually designated as a landmark or located within a historic district. Each scenario comes with specific restrictions on what changes may be made, often focusing on exterior features but sometimes including interior elements as well. By contacting the local preservation office or commission, buyers can avoid setbacks and plan renovations that align with community guidelines.

While restrictions can feel limiting, they often protect long-term property values. Rules regarding window replacement, exterior paint, or structural additions ensure neighborhoods maintain their historic integrity. Buyers who appreciate this balance often find the trade-off worthwhile, as the preservation of surrounding homes strengthens the value and charm of the community.

Adapting historic spaces for modern living is also a key consideration. Older homes may not feature large kitchens, walk-in closets, or open layouts common in newer builds. Instead of focusing on outdated designs, buyers are encouraged to envision how the home could function with thoughtful updates. For instance, integrating modern appliances while maintaining period-appropriate cabinetry allows for both convenience and character.

Selecting the right inspector may be the most important decision in the buying process. Not every inspector is equipped to evaluate older properties, and experience in historic construction is essential. Inspectors knowledgeable about foundations, aging electrical systems, roofing, and obsolete materials such as knob-and-tube wiring can provide a more accurate assessment. Their expertise helps buyers understand the true cost of ownership and avoid unforeseen issues.

Maintenance is an ongoing commitment for any historic homeowner. From repairing plaster walls to protecting original woodwork, regular upkeep is vital to maintaining a property's integrity. Though this requires more effort than standard homeownership, many buyers find that the reward of protecting cultural and architectural heritage outweighs the responsibilities involved.

Insurance should not be overlooked. Because of age, materials, and distinctive features, some insurers may view historic homes as higher risk. Policies may also need to cover the cost of historically accurate restoration rather than replacement with modern materials. Buyers are advised to seek insurers that specialize in these properties to ensure proper protection.

Tips for Buying a Historic or Landmark Home features insights from Brita Pagels, Real Estate Expert of Downers Grove, Illinois, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation