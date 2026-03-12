In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Ginny Fey Outlines Realistic Downsizing Timelines

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How long does it really take to downsize a home? In HelloNation, real estate expert Ginny Fey of Real Estate One in Traverse City, Michigan, addresses one of the most common concerns older adults face when preparing for a move. She explains that creating a clear timeline helps transform downsizing from a stressful task into a manageable and even empowering process.

Fey emphasizes that moving is both logistical and emotional. While many imagine it can be completed in a matter of weeks, most successful downsizing efforts unfold over several months. This slower pace is beneficial, as it allows time for careful decisions, meaningful goodbyes, and reduced stress throughout the transition.

A well-paced move, Fey explains, is often far more successful than one that is rushed. To achieve this, she recommends breaking the process into manageable steps. Senior-friendly moving checklists can be especially helpful, outlining phases such as decluttering one room at a time, sorting belongings, arranging donations or estate sales, and eventually coordinating the final move.

According to Fey, timelines vary depending on individual circumstances. For some, three to four months may be sufficient. For others, particularly those leaving a longtime home, six months to a year may provide the necessary emotional and practical flexibility. The goal is not speed but creating a timeline that matches personal readiness.

She also stresses the importance of scheduling rest periods throughout the process. Downsizing is not only physically demanding but emotionally taxing. Building in time to pause, reflect, and celebrate progress helps keep the journey balanced and less overwhelming.

Family members and professionals can also influence the pace. Extra support may shorten the timeline, while limited help might require additional months. The key, Fey advises, is to remain flexible and adjust as needed rather than adhere to a rigid schedule.

Ultimately, creating a realistic plan offers more than structure. It provides peace of mind. With a clear and thoughtful timeline, downsizing becomes not just manageable but a positive step toward a new chapter in life.

Ginny Fey explores these insights in How Long Will It Take? Creating a Realistic Timeline for Downsizing, where she outlines practical strategies for building a downsizing schedule that reduces stress and supports emotional well-being.

