In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Kathy Colville Breaks Down What Not to Do When Buying a House

PURCELLVILLE, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the most common mistakes when buying a house that can delay or even derail a purchase? A HelloNation article by Kathy Colville of Kathy Colville & Associates provides buyers with clear advice on pitfalls to avoid before and during the escrow period.

Kathy Colville - Owner & Maggie Gessner - Associate Team Partner - Kathy Colville & Associates Speed Speed

The article highlights that one of the most damaging missteps is making large purchases before closing. Buying new furniture, appliances, or a car during the mortgage approval process may change a buyer's credit profile in ways that cause lenders to re-evaluate eligibility. The HelloNation feature explains that lenders watch financial activity closely until closing is complete. Sudden changes can trigger new documentation requests, underwriting delays, or even loan denial. Kathy Colville stresses that buyers must maintain consistent spending habits to protect their approval.

Timely communication is another priority emphasized in the HelloNation article. The escrow process relies on buyers responding quickly to requests for financial records, employment documents, and identification. Lenders, underwriters, and title companies follow strict schedules, and when documents are late, progress can stall. Kathy Colville notes that prompt replies to emails and calls are among the simplest escrow process tips that keep a transaction moving forward smoothly.

The HelloNation article also makes clear that homebuyer financial stability is critical from the time an offer is accepted until the final closing date. Actions such as opening new credit accounts or moving large sums between bank accounts may seem harmless, but can create unnecessary complications. Even a change in employment status, if not carefully managed, can lead to verification issues. Kathy Colville explains that consulting a lender before making financial adjustments is the safest approach.

The advice extends beyond finances. The article warns that rushing the process or attempting to skip requirements often leads to costly errors. A patient, steady approach helps ensure that every condition is met without jeopardizing the investment. According to the HelloNation feature, diligence is just as important as financial discipline when navigating this process.

Buyers who remain mindful of what not to do before closing can avoid many of the setbacks that disrupt transactions. Kathy Colville highlights that small missteps, such as delaying paperwork or making financial changes, can have consequences larger than expected. Awareness of these risks allows buyers to remain in control and reduce unnecessary stress.

The HelloNation article reinforces that avoiding mistakes when buying a house is just as important as following recommended steps. Maintaining stability, communicating quickly, and following lender instructions are all practices that support a successful purchase. Kathy Colville notes that these habits do not just ease the process but can also safeguard buyers from losing the home they worked hard to secure.

These lessons are especially valuable for first-time buyers who may not realize that the escrow process continues long after an offer is accepted. The HelloNation feature explains that until closing, lenders can request updates at any time. Understanding this dynamic allows buyers to avoid surprises and keep their transactions on track.

The article also emphasizes that patience plays a key role. While buyers are often eager to move quickly, taking shortcuts can result in oversights that prove costly. Kathy Colville stresses that methodical attention to each step ensures a smoother purchase with fewer risks. Remaining calm and diligent helps buyers reach the closing with confidence.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article shows that knowing what not to do when buying a house can be just as powerful as knowing the right steps. Kathy Colville explains that careful attention to finances, communication, and timelines allows buyers to avoid avoidable setbacks. By protecting their approval status and staying consistent through escrow, buyers increase their chances of reaching closing without delay.

What Not to Do When Buying a House features insights from Kathy Colville, Real Estate Expert of Purcellville, Virginia, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation