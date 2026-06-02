In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Laura Lyon Discusses How to Choose a Real Estate Agent

The article examines communication, market insight, and trust as key factors when selecting real estate representation.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners look for when choosing a real estate agent? HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Laura Lyon of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.

The article explains that selecting a real estate agent involves more than reviewing sales numbers or years of experience. While credentials can provide useful context, homeowners often benefit most from working with someone who understands their goals, communicates clearly, and offers thoughtful real estate guidance throughout the process.

Laura Lyon - Realtor, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

According to the article, strong local market knowledge remains one of the most important qualities to consider. Housing trends, buyer preferences, inventory levels, and pricing conditions can vary significantly between neighborhoods. A professional with local market knowledge can help clients better understand changing conditions and make informed decisions during a real estate transaction.

The article notes that communication plays a major role in the home selling process. Homeowners frequently encounter decisions involving pricing, negotiations, inspections, and timelines. A real estate agent who explains these steps clearly can help reduce uncertainty while providing meaningful real estate guidance at every stage.

The HelloNation article also highlights the importance of transparency. Effective real estate guidance is rooted in honest conversations about opportunities and challenges. Clients should feel comfortable asking questions and receiving straightforward answers throughout the home selling process.

Another quality discussed in the article is the ability to listen. Every homeowner's situation is different, and priorities often vary. Some individuals may focus on maximizing value when selling a home, while others may prioritize convenience, timing, or long-term planning. The article explains that a residential real estate expert should take time to understand those priorities before recommending a strategy.

The article further describes how buying and selling a home often involves decisions that extend beyond the immediate transaction. Future resale potential, neighborhood growth, and changing family needs can all influence decision-making. A residential real estate expert who considers these broader factors may help clients evaluate options more effectively.

Problem-solving is another characteristic the article identifies as valuable. Unexpected issues involving financing, inspections, appraisals, or negotiations can arise during almost any real estate transaction. A real estate agent who remains calm and focused on practical solutions can help transactions move forward while reducing stress for clients.

Trust also plays a central role when buying and selling a home. The article notes that homeowners should feel confident their concerns are being heard and their interests considered. Building trust requires consistency, honesty, and a commitment to helping clients make informed decisions rather than simply completing a transaction.

The article concludes that homeowners should look beyond production statistics when evaluating representation. Strong communication, local market knowledge, problem-solving ability, and a commitment to real estate guidance can help create a more positive experience whether selling a home or navigating another real estate transaction.

How to Choose the Right Real Estate Agent for Your Goals features insights from Laura Lyon, Real Estate Expert of Farmers Branch, TX, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation