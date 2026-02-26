In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Laurie Bouwman of Interlochen, MI, Shares Why Comparable Sales Are Key to Pricing a Home Competitively

INTERLOCHEN, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What helps homeowners set a fair and effective price when preparing to sell their property? According to a HelloNation article , understanding comparable sales offers the most reliable foundation for confident pricing decisions. Real Estate Expert Laurie Bouwman of Interlochen explains that emotions often influence how sellers view their homes, but the market itself responds to data, trends, and realistic expectations. By grounding their strategy in comparable sales, homeowners position their properties to attract serious buyers and achieve smoother transactions.

The HelloNation feature begins by outlining why pricing a home correctly from the start is essential. Many sellers form emotional attachments to their homes and want to capture that value in the price. Bouwman explains that while this feeling is natural, buyers respond to numbers that reflect actual market conditions. Using comparable sales helps bridge that gap. Homes priced in line with similar recent sales attract stronger interest and generate early momentum, while those priced too high often linger on the market. The article notes that relying on data keeps sellers focused on measurable value rather than personal perception.

Comparable sales, often referred to as comps, provide a window into what buyers are truly willing to pay. Bouwman explains that comps reflect homes of similar size, age, location, and condition that have recently sold in the same area. These figures show clear patterns that sellers can use to align their expectations with reality. Reviewing comparable sales also prevents overpricing, which can slow activity and cause potential buyers to question the home's value. A property that stays on the market for too long may raise doubts, even if the only issue is price. Aligning with comps keeps the listing competitive and appealing from the first day.

The article also warns against the risks of underpricing. Bouwman points out that pricing a home below market value can cause just as much confusion as overpricing. Buyers may assume there are hidden problems or major repairs needed. By studying comparable sales, sellers can identify a balanced price that reflects their home's actual condition and appeal. Real estate professionals examine square footage, upgrades, neighborhood trends, and special features to find accurate comparisons. This process not only sets the right price but also helps homeowners understand how their property fits into the broader local market.

Recent data matters most when reviewing comps. Bouwman recommends that sellers focus on properties sold within the past three to six months, since market behavior can shift quickly. The HelloNation article explains that appraisers follow a similar approach because recent sales capture current buyer demand. This strategy allows sellers to respond to real-time trends, whether prices are rising, holding steady, or cooling slightly. Using fresh data ensures that pricing decisions match the current market environment rather than relying on outdated figures.

Adjustments also play an important role in analyzing comparable sales. Bouwman notes that differences in features, condition, and location must be taken into account. A home with a renovated kitchen, updated roof, or energy-efficient systems may reasonably command a higher price. Conversely, homes that require repairs or lack modern updates may fall slightly below comparable listings. These adjustments make the pricing process more precise. Sellers who understand their home's strengths and weaknesses can use that knowledge to prepare the property for showings and negotiations.

Market timing further influences pricing decisions. The HelloNation feature explains that in a seller's market, when inventory is low and demand is high, homes may sell quickly or even above the asking price. In a buyer's market, when inventory rises, sellers must be more flexible. Bouwman advises using comparable sales to read these patterns. The data shows whether prices in a neighborhood are trending up, staying consistent, or beginning to decline. This insight helps sellers avoid unnecessary price reductions later and keeps them aligned with realistic expectations.

Location is another defining factor. Bouwman explains that homes near parks, schools, or community amenities tend to attract more attention and slightly higher values. Waterfront access, corner lots, and scenic views can also affect pricing outcomes. Understanding how location influences value helps sellers determine where their property fits among comparable homes. This awareness supports fair pricing that draws interest while highlighting what makes the property unique.

The HelloNation article also encourages sellers to study homes that did not sell. Bouwman calls these listings valuable lessons because they reveal where overpricing caused properties to stall. Reviewing expired or withdrawn listings gives sellers a perspective on what the market will and will not support. This analysis reinforces the importance of pricing a home based on data, not emotion. Comparable sales provide that evidence, ensuring that pricing decisions are both strategic and transparent.

In the final section, Bouwman emphasizes that pricing competitively does not mean undervaluing a home. It means positioning it exactly where buyers recognize value. A well-priced home attracts steady traffic, builds trust, and shortens the time to close. It also gives both parties confidence during negotiation. The HelloNation article concludes that when sellers rely on comparable sales, they gain clarity, avoid unnecessary price adjustments, and set the stage for a balanced and successful sale.

