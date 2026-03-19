NORTHPORT, Mich., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are property restrictions when buying land in Leelanau County, and how can buyers avoid surprises before they build? A new HelloNation article offers a clear, practical overview of how local zoning, environmental guidelines, and private covenants shape what is possible on a property.

Sander Scott - Real Estate Agent/ Broker - Net Real Estate Speed Speed

In the article, Real Estate Expert Sander Scott of Net Real Estate helps buyers understand the many layers of regulation that can affect new construction, renovations, or land use. He emphasizes that while the area's rural appearance may suggest freedom to build, nearly every parcel in the county is governed by specific rules that must be reviewed in advance.

Zoning is the foundation of land use regulation. Leelanau County zoning regulations vary by township and village, with each zone defining allowable structures, density, setbacks, and permitted uses. What is allowed on one side of a road may be restricted on the other. Buyers are encouraged to contact local planning offices directly to confirm that their plans match the current zoning for a parcel.

Setbacks are another key detail. These are required distances between buildings and property lines, roads, or shorelines. Setback rules can limit where structures may be placed, especially on small or irregular lots. Sander Scott explains that overlooking these rules can result in costly redesigns or denied permits.

Building restrictions in Leelanau also include construction codes that ensure safety and quality. These codes apply to foundations, height limits, structural design, and accessory buildings like decks or sheds. Buyers should understand these standards early in the planning process to avoid delays and extra costs.

Environmental property rules in Michigan are especially important in a region known for lakes, wetlands, and sensitive terrain. If a parcel is near a shoreline or wetland, additional restrictions may apply. These can limit grading, tree removal, and any work near the water. Some projects may require approval from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, especially those involving docks, septic systems, or wells.

Water and septic considerations are a major part of evaluating a building site. Not every lot can support a conventional septic system due to soil or groundwater conditions. Perc tests and site evaluations are often required. If a standard system is not possible, alternatives may be needed that come with higher costs and technical requirements.

Private restrictions can also affect what a buyer can do with the property. These may include deed restrictions, conservation easements, or homeowner association (HOA) rules. Even if zoning permits a structure, a deed restriction may prevent it. These limitations stay with the property and apply to all future owners. Sander Scott advises buyers to review title documents carefully to understand all existing covenants.

For homes within a subdivision or planned community, HOA rules can cover fencing, landscaping, exterior appearance, and use of outbuildings. While these rules help maintain neighborhood standards, they may limit personal preferences or future expansion. A property's true potential depends on what regulations allow, not just what the land appears to offer.

Access is another common concern. Some parcels rely on easements across neighboring properties, shared driveways, or road frontage agreements. Buyers should confirm legal access and maintenance responsibilities before closing.

Understanding how to check zoning laws before buying a home also helps buyers plan for future flexibility. A property that meets today's needs may not allow future changes, such as adding guest space or operating a home-based business. Knowing what is possible and what is not supports smarter long-term decisions.

The article stresses that understanding property restrictions is not about limiting what buyers can do. It is about helping them choose land that supports their vision. When buyers know the rules upfront, they can move forward with confidence and avoid unnecessary setbacks.

Know Before You Build, Understanding Property Restrictions in Leelanau features insights from Sander Scott, Real Estate Expert of Northport, MI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation