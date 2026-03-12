In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Sander Scott of Northport, MI, Shares Tips on Buying Farm Property

NORTHPORT, Mich., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What to look for when buying a farm is not always obvious from the roadside view. A new HelloNation article helps prospective buyers understand what matters most when choosing agricultural land in Leelanau County. From soil and water access to zoning and infrastructure, the article offers a practical overview of how to turn a farming vision into a long-term, workable plan.

In the article, Real Estate Expert Sander Scott of Net Real Estate walks readers through key considerations when buying farm property in Leelanau County. He explains that successful farming requires more than scenic surroundings. It depends on matching the land's natural features with a buyer's goals and resources.

One of the first topics addressed is farmland soil quality. Productive soil must drain well while holding nutrients, and not all land meets that standard. Sander Scott recommends reviewing soil maps or conducting tests to evaluate texture, fertility, and composition. Soil types can vary widely across a single property, affecting what crops will thrive or what kind of livestock systems are realistic.

Water access for farming is another critical factor. Buyers should confirm whether the land relies on a well, municipal source, surface water, or an existing irrigation system. Seasonal reliability is especially important during dry summer periods or at the start of the planting season. Without consistent water, even good soil may not support strong yields or healthy livestock.

The layout of the land also affects ease of use. Flat or gently rolling parcels are easier to manage with equipment and reduce long-term labor. Irregular field shapes, steep slopes, or widely spaced areas can make basic tasks more complicated. Scott encourages buyers to think through how equipment, fencing, and storage would fit into daily routines.

Existing infrastructure can reduce upfront investment. The article notes that barns, sheds, fencing, and access roads all play a role in early operations. Even older buildings can be valuable if they are structurally sound and adaptable. Buyers should inspect foundations, roofing, and utility capacity to understand what repairs or upgrades may be needed.

Zoning laws and Leelanau zoning regulations must be reviewed early in the process. Farming activities may be restricted by local policies related to livestock, retail sales, or housing units. The article emphasizes that deed restrictions and conservation easements can also limit how land can be used, even if it appears ideal on the surface. A successful farm property supports daily work while allowing flexibility as goals evolve.

Location impacts both daily efficiency and business growth. Proximity to suppliers, repair services, and local markets can reduce transportation costs and support direct-to-consumer models. Remote farms may offer space and solitude, but require strong planning around logistics and seasonal access. Road conditions, especially in winter, should be factored into the decision.

The article also addresses Leelanau's local climate and growing conditions. Lake-influenced weather patterns, frost timing, and drainage shape what is possible in each microregion. Understanding how to know if land is good for farming means aligning plans with local environmental patterns.

For new farmers, local networks are a valuable resource. Leelanau County is home to an active farming community, with co-ops, markets, and education programs that support knowledge sharing. These connections can help new buyers gain confidence and build lasting relationships that support long-term success.

Time commitment and labor availability are equally important. Farming is a year-round responsibility that requires planning, energy, and flexibility. Scott advises buyers to be realistic about how much time they can dedicate and to match the size of the property with their personal capacity.

Finally, the article recommends that buyers think about long-term goals. Whether the vision is a small-scale family farm or a commercial operation, decisions about expansion, conservation, or succession planning should guide the purchase. Choosing the right land today can support sustainable, productive use well into the future.

