In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Sevan Tellez of Carmel Explains What to Do Before Touring High-End Homes

In the article, Sevan Tellez explains that sellers of exclusive homes expect potential buyers to demonstrate readiness before any showing. This readiness begins with obtaining a preapproval letter or providing proof of funds (POF). Both serve as essential documentation to verify financial capability and intent. Luxury properties often require such documentation not to create barriers but to protect privacy and maintain a sense of security.

A preapproval letter, usually valid for about 90 days, confirms that a bank or financial institution has reviewed a buyer's credit score, income, and bank accounts. This verification process establishes financial credibility in advance, signaling that the buyer is serious. Without a preapproval letter, many listings—particularly those listed by experienced brokers—cannot be shown at all, as the agent present during private tours must ensure that each visitor is financially qualified.

For cash buyers, a proof of funds POF is equally necessary. Sellers and listing brokers may request recent bank statements confirming sufficient available funds to support the purchase. These statements are handled confidentially and used strictly for verification. Their purpose, beyond identifying prospective properties that consumers may be interested in purchasing, is to verify that the buyer is financially capable and trustworthy. This protects both parties, ensuring that only qualified buyers access exclusive homes.

According to Sevan Tellez, preparing financially before touring also influences negotiation strength. A buyer who is preapproved or provides verified proof of funds POF demonstrates the ability to move forward quickly. This confidence can lead to better discussions around price, timing, or minor concessions. Sellers are more willing to negotiate when they know that a buyer can perform.

However, some buyers hesitate to complete financial steps early, thinking that they can tour first and handle paperwork later. As Sevan Tellez notes, this approach risks missing out on prime properties. In Carmel's real estate market, some of the most desirable homes sell through quiet, private showings. By the time buyers submit financial verification, another qualified buyer may have already secured the property.

Real estate agents recommend that potential buyers complete preapproval and POF verification before scheduling tours. Once those financial documents are ready, it is essential to clarify personal goals. Buyers should know whether they prioritize ocean views, privacy, or proximity to restaurants and galleries. This helps real estate agents narrow options and save valuable time for both clients and sellers.

During tours, etiquette also matters. It is standard for an agent present to guide the visit and protect the seller's interests. Buyers should avoid taking photos or touching personal belongings, especially in homes that may feature art collections or advanced technology systems. By maintaining professionalism, buyers help ensure a smooth and respectful showing process.

In addition, Sevan Tellez underscores that documentation such as bank statements or home loan preapprovals should be handled only by the buyer's agent and the listing broker. These professionals fully support the principles of ethical real estate conduct, including compliance with the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. These laws guarantee that all transactions are fair, transparent, and nondiscriminatory. Information provided during verification is always reliable but not guaranteed, as market conditions, interest rates, and lender standards can change.

Luxury home tours also rely on confidentiality. Real estate agents maintain that all personal and financial data is collected for a purpose other than to identify prospective property consumers who may be interested in purchasing. It is used solely to confirm qualification for viewings, maintaining the integrity of both buyer and seller.

Financial updates are another essential part of preparation. Since a preapproval letter is typically valid for 90 days, buyers should refresh it regularly. This ensures that income, credit score, and bank accounts remain consistent with lender expectations. Updated documents show reliability and help buyers respond quickly when the right home becomes available.

Interest rates can fluctuate, so keeping communication open with a bank or financial institution is essential. Updated preapproval documents and proof of funds POF serve as the foundation for fast, confident decision-making when opportunities arise. Buyers who stay organized and informed about their home loan options move more efficiently through the Carmel real estate market.

Ultimately, touring luxury homes should feel both respectful and productive. A real estate agent ensures that all procedures align with professional standards, from confidentiality to ethical conduct. Sevan Tellez emphasizes that preparation—both financial and logistical—makes the difference between a stressful search and a confident purchase experience.

With documents in order, clear goals, and communication handled properly, potential buyers can focus on what matters most: finding the property that aligns with their lifestyle and investment goals. Carmel's exclusive homes demand readiness, and the best results come when each buyer's preapproval letter, proof of funds POF, and financial verification are completed before scheduling a single tour.

