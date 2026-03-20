In HelloNation, Residential Plumbing Expert Tim Martin Shares DIY Tips for Clogged Drains

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners try before calling a plumber for a clogged drain? In HelloNation, Tim Martin of Jimmy's Plumbing in Greensboro offers practical advice on how to tackle minor plumbing clogs at home. His guidance helps homeowners save money by using safe, effective methods before turning to professional help.

Tim Martin, Vice President of Jimmy's Plumbing Speed Speed

Martin explains that clogged drains are among the most common plumbing frustrations. Whether it is a slow-draining sink, a shower backing up, or a toilet that refuses to flush, the temptation to immediately call a plumber is strong. However, he emphasizes that some clogs can be resolved quickly with the right tools and a little effort.

One of the most effective tools Martin recommends is a drain snake, also known as a plumber's auger. This inexpensive, flexible device is designed to reach into pipes and pull out or break up blockages caused by hair, soap scum, or food debris. Unlike chemical cleaners, which can damage pipes over time, a drain snake is reusable, safe for plumbing, and often solves the problem within minutes. Martin notes that even a stubborn clog may clear after a few attempts with this method.

Still, not all clogs are created equal. If repeated use of a drain snake fails to resolve the issue, it may point to a deeper plumbing problem. Tree roots can invade sewer lines, old pipes can corrode and collapse, and more serious obstructions can form in the main system. These situations require professional-grade equipment and expertise, making it important for homeowners to recognize when a DIY attempt is no longer enough.

According to Martin, a key indicator of a larger problem is when multiple drains in a home begin backing up simultaneously. Foul odors or gurgling sounds from drains are also warning signs that the issue lies deeper within the system. In such cases, calling a professional plumber is the best step forward.

Martin advises against relying on chemical drain cleaners, despite their popularity as quick fixes. While they may provide temporary relief, they rarely eliminate clogs completely. The harsh chemicals can corrode pipes, especially in older homes, and they also pose risks to both safety and the environment. He explains that mechanical solutions like a drain snake are safer, more reliable, and far less damaging to household plumbing.

Preventive maintenance is another part of Martin's advice. Simple measures like using drain strainers in sinks and showers can keep hair and food particles from entering the pipes. Avoiding grease or oil disposal in kitchen drains further reduces buildup that can cause recurring clogs. Even with good habits, clogs are sometimes unavoidable, which is why having a drain snake on hand and knowing the first steps can make a big difference.

Ultimately, Martin emphasizes that clogged drains do not always require a costly service call. By starting with safe, do-it-yourself solutions and knowing when to call in a professional, homeowners can save both time and money while keeping their plumbing systems in better shape.

Martin's full advice is detailed in the HelloNation article, Clogged Drains: What to Try Before You Call a Plumber. In it, he explains how homeowners can identify small clogs they can fix on their own, when professional intervention is necessary, and how to prevent recurring plumbing issues.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

www.hellonation.com

SOURCE HelloNation